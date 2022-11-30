Against the "City of Peace". Protest over the New Year's slogan of the capital of Georgia



Protest against the slogan “City of Peace”

In the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, the New Year’s slogan “City of Peace” provoked ire in some residents, and on November 30 at 21:00 a rally was announced at Freedom Square. According to citizens, at a time when a war is going on in Ukraine and people are dying, the authorities seem to be telling the population: “If we were there, the war would come here.”

Protest at Freedom Square. Photo: Public



Tbilisi’s New Year slogan “City of Peace” had no political message, Mayor Kakha Kaladze said, adding that on November 29 “some media” tried to present the slogan “as a sign of superiority to Ukrainians.” According to Kaladze, this is speculation and a provocation that “a person who loves our country and city would never make.”

According to the mayor, in the light of the current situation, peace is a gift that 2022 has given to Tbilisi residents and every citizen of Georgia, and “which all Tbilisi residents and all Georgians want in the next year as well.”

Kaladze maintained that “if a certain group returns to power [referring to the opposition National Movement party – JAMnews], Tbilisi will become a city of war.”

“These people could not resist and once again demonstrated their true desire. In fact, they are annoyed not by a completely harmless slogan about the world, but by the world itself. This is the reason for their attacks and nothing more,” Kaladze said.

Feedback

David Dvali, founder of Rustavi-2 TV company:

“Everything has a limit! When a heroic nation selflessly fights against its enemy, endures cold and hunger for the sake of its bright future, demonstrating the word ‘peace’ in such a context is extremely short-sighted!

The slogan is already being mounted on Freedom Square. This inscription must be removed immediately! We, the citizens, have already got a lot of grief from our arrogant government!”

Nino Dzhangirashvili, director of Kavkaz TV channel and journalist:

“You need to be not only insensitive and tactless, but also an idiot in order to boast of peace on New Year’s Eve when:

There is a war going on next to you

Georgian citizens are dying in this war

The rest of us watch the murder of children every day with a broken heart

No one knows when it may turn into a third world war

No one knows when Russia may attack, no matter how brave you are

It is dangerous to live under their leadership. Dangerous and shameful.”

Kathy Devdariani, Screenwriter

“Today our country is ruled by a cartel of immoral scumbags, who in the New Year will brag to Ukrainians about light, Christmas trees and peace.”

Gia Nodia, political scientist:

“At this stage, the PR of the Georgian Dream is based on the dichotomy: “We are the party of peace, all our opponents are the party of war.” The statement is based on a lie, but it is effective as a PR, because people prefer peace to war.

But even in this inherently false PR, there must be some line that cannot be crossed. With this slogan Kakha Kaladze crossed the line. It’s one thing to balance between the West and Russia, it’s another thing to convey to the Ukrainians that there is a war in Kyiv but not in Tbilisi. The choice of such a slogan in the current context looks exactly like this.

What should the appropriate response be to this? Only protest.”

Giorgi Tabagari, civil activist:

“City of Peace” is very embarrassing!

Here are the slogans that are closer to reality:

1) “A city where it’s expensive”

2) “City where it’s dangerous”

3) “A city full of traffic jams”

4) “A city full of Russians”

5) “City of Death”.

Can’t we just be “City of Nothing” for a while?!”

Saba Buadze, Deputy of the Tbilisi City Council:

Writing “City of Peace” under the New Year tree means distorting the festive mood. Emphasizing the unhappiness of people friendly to us is the cheapest way to get political dividends.

Does anyone feel better when they see this inscription? Or does anyone really think that this government has done something to ensure security and peace in our country?!”

Saba Buadze

Protest against the slogan “City of Peace”