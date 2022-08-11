fbpx
“I don’t see a problem” - mayor of Tbilisi on increasing number of visitors from Russia

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze says he sees no problem with Russian citizens traveling to Georgia and he welcomes tourists.

Thus Kaladze answered a journalist’s question on what the government of Georgia is doing while EU countries are considering the possibility of tightening entry for Russian citizens into the Schengen zone.

“We have repeatedly made a statement that Georgia is not starting a war and will not enter the war. There will be no second front in Georgia. Georgia is not joining sanctions. It is very important. We welcome the influx of tourists. I don’t see any problem,” Kaladze stated.

According to the mayor, if any company or person falls under sanctions, an appropriate reaction will follow in Georgia:

“Georgia has a constitution and a law. Any person, whether a citizen of Georgia or a foreign state, who breaks the law will be met with an appropriate response,” Kaladze said.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Georgia received a large influx of Russian citizens. According to the National Tourism Administration, in July 2022, 156,737 people arrived from the Russian Federation. This figure is almost 3,000 more than in the pre-pandemic period.

Georgia has a liberal visa policy with Russia. Citizens of Russia can enter Georgia without a visa and stay for one year.

After the start of the war in Ukraine, civil society and the opposition in Georgia began a discussion about revising the visa policy.

The opposition party “Lelo” officially came out with a demand to establish visas for citizens of Russia and Belarus.

In early August, a petition was created in Georgia with the same demand. As of August 11, the petition has garnered 20,262 signatures.

The EU is also discussing restricting Russians’ freedom of movement. It is possible the issue will be included in the new package of sanctions against Russia. For example, Estonia no longer issues Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

However, these discussions are not entertained in Georgia. Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of Georgian Dream, has compared the negative attitude towards Russian citizens to anti-Semitism.

The authorities maintain that the introduction of a visa policy for Russian citizens is irrational.

