Activist Nuradin Nabiev attacked in Georgia; Interior Ministry launches investigation

Activist Nabiev attacked in Georgia

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the launch of an investigation into the beating of activist Nuradin Nabiev. The case has been opened under Article 126 of the Criminal Code.

The incident took place on April 15 at a teahouse in the village of Fariz in the Bolnisi district, where, according to Nabiev, he was attacked by nine people at once.

The activist links the incident to his public activities and his criticism of the authorities.

Nabiev accuses local officials and representatives of the ruling party, including MP Zaur Dargali, of organizing the attack. A day before the incident, Nabiev posted a video on social media in which he discussed the shortage of medicines in the region and the problem of high prices.

The activist also stated that some of the attackers may be supporters of the Iranian government, noting that a few days earlier one of them – Otar Bayramov – had beaten him for posting a comment criticizing Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Nabiev is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bolnisi. According to doctors, he has a head injury and several stitches on his lip. He says that the attackers entered the teahouse where he works, asked his name, and upon hearing it, began to beat him. He claims that some of the attackers were minors.

Nuradin Nabiev is known in Bolnisi as an active public figure; he regularly writes on social media about local socio-economic issues. He also ran in the 2025 administrative elections on the proportional list of the opposition party Lelo.