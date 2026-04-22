Georgia’s interior ministry has launched an investigation under a rape article after Albi Kordzaia, an active participant in pro-European protests, posted allegations on social media against another protester — Luka Chokhonelidze, founder of the Nabiji (“Step”) movement.

In her post, Ms Kordzaia accused Mr Chokhonelidze of sexual harassment and said she had information about a woman whom, she alleged, he had raped. According to her, the alleged victim does not wish to appear publicly or speak about the case.

Ms Kordzaia describes a personal experience she says took place in 2023 at the office of the Nabiji movement. She says that while resting in one of the rooms, she woke to the sensation of someone touching her body and saw Luka Chokhonelidze. She says she left the office immediately and has since viewed any matters involving him through the lens of a personal conflict.

In response to the allegations, Mr Chokhonelidze said he would not allow anyone to tarnish his reputation. He said establishing the truth was прежде всего in his own interest and that he was prepared to pursue the matter through all legal avenues, including the courts and the prosecutor’s office.

He also said he intended to sue Ms Kordzaia for defamation. According to him, he would reconsider that decision only if the allegations were disproven. He added that he was not seeking an apology, but wanted the issue to be clarified through legal means.

Activist in Georgia accuses fellow campaigner of abuse