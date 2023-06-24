The reaction of Abkhazia to the military mutiny in Russia

Abkhazia’s reaction to the insurgency in Russia

In connection with the events taking place in Russia – the military rebellion of the Wagner group – the government of Abkhazia has tightened control on the border with Russia and on the line of conflict with Georgia, critical infrastructure facilities have been taken under protection, and the personnel of the ministry of defense, the state security service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the ministry of emergency situations and the prosecutor’s office Abkhazians have been transferred to an enhanced mode of service.

The Aruaa opposition organization, which unites veterans of the Georgian-Abkhaz war of 1992-93, made a special appeal to compatriots, in which, calling the rebellion “Russia’s internal affair”, called on all political organizations of Abkhazia and all its citizens to leave all disputes and disagreements for a while and jointly take measures to protect the republic in the event of an aggravation of the situation.

Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Hero of Abkhazia Aslan Kobakhia, believes that the crisis in Russia due to the stakes on the oligarchs was quite predictable, and the Abkhaz authorities needed to be more rational in their actions:

“We all need to be very vigilant. Is it really not clear that our neighbors have big problems, and they are not up to us. Does anyone really think that those oligarchs who put Russia on the brink of a national catastrophe can make Abkhazia happy. In Russia, the hour of severe trials has come for them.

The independence of Abkhazia was recognized by Russia 15 years ago. But none of these bastards even wanted to look back at our country. And when they were driven around the world, they remembered that there is an independent country of Abkhazia.

Abkhazia can survive and develop only when we hear each other,” Aslan Kobakhia wrote on Facebook.

