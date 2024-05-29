fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Politics in Abkhazia
Politics in Abkhazia

Abkhazia's new Foreign Minister ousted over trip to the United States

messenger vk-black email copy print

Abkhazia’s new FM Tuzhba ousted over a US trip

Abkhazia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Irakli Tuzhba, has lost his position even before officially assuming office. According to insider sources, his private visit to the United States was deemed unacceptable.

Irakli Tuzhba. Abkhazia's new FM Tuzhba ousted over a US trip
Irakli Tuzhba

On April 20, following the unclear dismissal of former Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba by the President, Tuzhba, who was Ardzinba’s deputy, was appointed as acting minister. By May 20, his official appointment was announced.

However, Tuzhba was vacationing in the United States with his wife at the time—a “hostile country,” according to critics.

Several anonymous Telegram channels that had previously supported Ardzinba now accused Tuzhba of espionage and betraying the nation. They speculated that Tuzhba’s wife, Yulia, who works for UNICEF, was actually in the U.S. on a grant, not on vacation.

Critics demanded that upon his return to Abkhazia, Tuzhba and his wife undergo a lie detector test. Although this did not happen, the President’s trust in Tuzhba seems to have been shaken.

Irakli Tuzhba has been reinstated to his previous position as Deputy Foreign Minister and is expected to continue leading Abkhazia’s delegation at the Geneva discussions.

Meanwhile, the ministerial post remains vacant. Another Deputy Minister, Odysseus Bigvava, has been appointed as the new acting minister.

Abkhazia’s new FM Tuzhba ousted over a US trip

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

Most read

1

"Two CSTO countries were involved in preparing Azerbaijan for war against us" - Pashinyan

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from May 20-24, 2024

3

Armenian villagers in Abkhazia apologized for "name substitution"

4

Flood in Northern Armenia: One casualty reported, 190 people evacuated

5

Radio Liberty: 'The US has information that could damage the reputation of the Georgian political elite'

6

"In Europe, there is no party of war; war is Russian imperialism," said Georgia's President on Independence Day

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews