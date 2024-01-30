Abkhazia’s reaction to Klaar’s words

The Abkhazian Foreign Ministry responded in a strongly worded and undiplomatic manner to the remarks of Toivo Klaar, the European Union’s special representative for the South Caucasus.

In contrast, civil society in Abkhazia disagreed with such criticism, asserting that “the Abkhazian authorities, in essence, aligned themselves with the Georgian authorities in impeding the strengthening of Abkhazia’s state institutions.”

Nevertheless, the EU also faces criticism. “The Europeans were the first to victimize us by deciding not to recognize Russian passports issued in Abkhazia. Unfortunately, double standards prevail everywhere,” states political scientist Liana Kvarchelia, with her complete commentary provided below the text.

As one of the mediators in the Geneva discussions focused on resolving conflicts in the South Caucasus, including the Georgian-Abkhazian conflict, EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar intended to visit Abkhazia at the end of January 2024. However, the Abkhazian authorities denied him entry.

On January 26, Toivo Klaar issued a commentary regarding this matter, expressing that the “openness of Abkhazia should not become a casualty of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” emphasizing that such a situation “would not be in the interests of the Abkhazian population and would only exacerbate the existing problems.”



Response from the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry: It was not only “Mr. Klaar” who was affected

“Mr. Klaar should understand that by openly declaring the financing of structures promoting the policy of the ‘territorial integrity of Georgia,’ he is clearly exposing them to legitimate influence on the territory of the Republic of Abkhazia.

European, American, and Georgian officials need to realize that our doors are forever closed to those who perceive us as ‘occupied territory,'” stated Milana Tsvizhba, the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Abkhazia.

In a comprehensive response to Klaar’s comments, the spokesperson of the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry spared no words. She criticized the “collective West,” international organizations, and local Abkhazian NGOs, accusing them of being involved in the implementation of the Georgian policy of “involvement without recognition” on the territory of Abkhazia.

The Cvizhba did not spare any copies with regard to the activities of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus:

“As Mr. Klaar himself states, he has visited the Republic of Abkhazia many times, but throughout this period, it seems he has not managed to delve into our history.”

“Mr. Klaar allowed himself a statement suggesting that limiting interaction with Western structures “will exacerbate problems in Abkhazia.” Mr. Klaar, this appears more as a warning to those receiving funding from you who seemingly cannot justify it.”

“I venture to assume that Mr. Klaar received a reprimand from his superiors for the ineffective implementation of the policy of ‘engagement without recognition’ and the ‘restoration of the territorial integrity of Georgia.’ The restriction of funding to manipulate the people of sovereign Abkhazia is a noteworthy development for Mr. Klaar.”

“In an attempt to justify his financial support, Mr. Klaar disclosed his financial interactions with local Abkhazian NGOs, which he referred to as ‘implementing partners on the ground.’ They, in essence, function as foreign agents.”

At the conclusion of her statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Milana Tsvizhba emphasized that the EU special representative would not escape with just a response from the Abkhazian Foreign Ministry:

“Mr. Klaar will find even greater disappointment in the very near future. I do not rule out that, in connection with an attempt to violate the national interests of the Republic of Abkhazia, an official statement on this matter by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba, may follow tomorrow.”

However, the anticipated speech by Inal Ardzinba did not materialize the next day. Instead, the statement by Toivo Klaar was commented on by Said Otyrba, the deputy head of the Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia for interaction with international organizations.



“The statement made yesterday by the EU Special Representative, Mr. Toivo Klaar, is noteworthy. He explicitly states that ‘within the framework of the policy of engagement without recognition, the EU finances a significant number of humanitarian projects mainly through its implementing partners on the ground, such as United Nations agencies, international NGOs, and local civil society organizations.’

An urgent question arises: which specific legal entities in Abkhazia are assisting the EU in implementing the policy of ‘engagement without recognition’? Whom does Mr. Klaar precisely have in mind? This query has already been officially communicated through diplomatic channels. We anticipate a response.”

Commentary

Liana Kvarchelia, Co-Director of the Center for Humanitarian Programs, expressed her perspective:

“Until recently, our participants in the expert dialog maintained consistent communication with all foreign ministers of Abkhazia, including the permanent figure Sergei Mironovich (Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia, Sergei Shamba – JAMnews note), who now distances himself from NGOs, despite his previous interest in our initiatives. He actively participated in many and supported our ideas.

However, with the arrival of the new minister, diplomatic efforts have been replaced by propaganda.

Regarding the term ‘engagement without recognition,’ I would like to emphasize once again that this is a mistranslation. We are referring to the European policy of engaging the international community with Abkhazia without recognition, not the Georgian policy.

The Georgian authorities quickly adopted this term and began speaking about ‘engagement with Georgia.’ They did so because they were concerned, as they openly stated, about the creeping recognition of Abkhazia. Hence, it was crucial for them to discredit this term and the European approach in general.”

Georgians are attempting to isolate us from the international community and impeding the entry of foreigners into Abkhazia. Unfortunately, our own authorities are now adopting similar measures. Both Georgian and Abkhazian authorities oppose the support extended by international organizations to NGO projects that aim to bolster the state institutions of Abkhazia. The Abkhazian authorities consider such support as “interference in politics.”

Remarkably, there is a surprising consensus between Georgian and Abkhazian authorities against the strengthening of state institutions in Abkhazia. Georgians seem to oppose the existence of any state institutions for us, while our authorities resist the reminder that these institutions should be founded on the principles of the rule of law and respect for human rights.

Regarding Toivo Klaar’s interview, it’s important to remind him that Europeans were the first to make us victims of the situation in Ukraine when they opted not to recognize Russian passports issued in Abkhazia. Unfortunately, double standards prevail in various aspects of our circumstances.

