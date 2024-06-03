fbpx
Support Us
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia tightens citizenship rules

Abkhazia is tightening its citizenship legislation. Among the amendments unanimously approved by the parliament in the first reading is a provision that denies the right to obtain Abkhazian citizenship to individuals who participated in military actions against Abkhazia at various times, as well as their family members. This primarily concerns participants of the 1992-93 Georgian-Abkhazian war.

There is an urgent need for order and transparency in matters related to the registration of persons accepted or reinstated into the citizenship of the Republic of Abkhazia,” said deputy Dmitry Marshania, presenting the bill.

Under the updated legislation, citizenship will be denied to individuals who:

  • Planned, prepared, or initiated war against the Republic of Abkhazia
  • Were part of armed formations, military police, law enforcement agencies, and other structures of the Republic of Georgia during its occupation of Abkhazia from August 14, 1992, to September 30, 1993
  • Provided any assistance to the Georgian occupation regime during this period
  • Participated in military actions or special military operations against Abkhazia
  • Received a ban on entry into the republic according to the legislation of Abkhazia
  • Are family members and close relatives of the above-mentioned individuals.

Other amendments

Additionally, for foreigners and stateless persons applying for citizenship on general grounds, the required period of continuous residence in the republic has been increased.

Now, from the day of obtaining a residence permit until the moment of submitting a citizenship application, one must continuously reside in Abkhazia for 25 years, instead of the previous 10 years.

A quota for simplified citizenship has also been established—no more than 30 people per year for individuals who have special merits before Abkhazia and humanity, or who possess a profession or qualification of interest to the republic.

However, it is not specified what these “special merits” entail. Presumably, this is left to the discretion of the president, who grants citizenship in a simplified manner.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

