Abkhazia suffers damage of $ 70 million after storm, flooding. Video

Storm and flooding in Abkhazia

For a day and a half, from 4 to 5 July, a hurricane raged in Abkhazia, accompanied by a thunderstorm and heavy downpour. Trees were torn out, roofs of houses were blown off, many cars were destroyed. For more than a day there was no light and the Internet because of the broken lines. The preliminary damage is estimated at several hundred million rubles [up to $ 70 million].

Only by the late evening of July 5, the special services were able to clear the capital of Sukhum of fallen trees and restore the supply of electricity and the movement of cars and vehicles. However, the scale of the damage is so great that it will take several weeks to completely eliminate it.

Two storms have swept across the entire coastal territory of Abkhazia with an interval of a day between them. Up to a dozen residential high-rise buildings were left without a roof. The stormy wind blew off the roofs from the hotel complex, children’s clinic and kindergarten.

The electricity supply was restored by the evening of July 5, but local providers will need at least a week to restore fiber-optic communications.

President Aslan Bzhania, while inspecting the restoration work, promised to provide assistance to the victims of the natural disaster. However, it is not yet clear who and to what extent will compensate for the damage to all those who have suffered it, including the car owners whose vehicles were damaged by fallen trees.

