Abkhazia

Abkhazia stops releasing number of road accident deaths amid president's promise to reduce them

Statistics of road accident deaths in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, authorities stopped publishing road death statistics. Social media users attributed this to the president’s long-standing promise to halve this figure.

After another tragedy on the road, which resulted in the death of two young men, social media users noticed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia had stopped posting statistics on traffic accidents on its website.

Screenshot from the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia
Statistics have not been published since the beginning of 2020, that is, from the moment when Aslan Bzhania became the president of Abkhazia.

One of Bzhania’s election promises was precisely the intention to restore order on the roads.

Social media users found an interview in which Bzhania, expressing concern about the catastrophic rate of fatal road accidents (on average, according to him, 60 people die on the roads of Abkhazia every year), promised to halve this figure if he was elected president within three years.

That is, to reduce the number of deaths as a result of road accidents to 30 episodes. Bzhania promised to resign his presidential powers if he failed to achieve it.

