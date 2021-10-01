Abkhazia no longer wants to fund the ombudsman's office

The position of the Public Defender in Abkhazia under the threat of closure

In Abkhazia, the parliament did not approve the cost estimate for the maintenance of the ombudsman’s office at a meeting on September 30. The main reason was Asida Shakryl failure to report on her activities in 2020.

The deputies did not accept the new budget she requested for 2022 in the amount of 5.5 million rubles [about $ 470,000], which is half a million rubles more than the current one [about $ 7,000].

The Ombudsman protested the decision.

“This report was presented to parliament on March 10, 2021. From this day on, I am waiting for an invitation to speak to the deputies and report on 2020”, Asida Shakryl told the deputies, after which she left the conference room.

“Unfortunately, there was no discussion of the budget and it was not adopted, although the deputies did not have a single question on any of its articles. The fact that for six months the deputies did not find an opportunity to discuss the report for the previous year indicates a lack of interest in the problems that are voiced in it”, says the Ombudsman.

“During the three years of my work, the parliament has not discussed a single recommendation of the Ombudsman”.

“And these recommendations concern violations of human rights by state authorities. Many violations are related to gaps and contradictions in the legislation. For example, due to the lack of the necessary norms, it is impossible to bring to justice officials responsible for such grave human rights violations as torture”,Asida Shakryl said.

