Abkhazia revokes diplomatic passport previously issued to Russian crime boss

Abkhazia annuls Russian businessman’s diplomatic passport

Abkhazia has annulled the diplomatic passport of Russian businessman Ruben Tatulyan, known in certain circles as a crime boss by the nickname “Robson.”

Tatulyan was a close friend of former Abkhaz President Aslan Bzhania, through whom he not only received Abkhaz citizenship in 2020 but was also issued a diplomatic passport.

Currently, the “criminal businessman” is wanted by law enforcement.

Russian media report that Tatulyan’s diplomatic passport has been annulled. Abkhaz authorities have not commented on the matter.

Until recently, Ruben Tatulyan was considered the most influential figure in the Russian city of Sochi and served as an aide to MP Aleksandr Karelin.

Ruben Tatulyan. Photo: Kommersant

In 2017, the US government, suspecting him of ties to so-called “thieves-in-law” (high-ranking organised crime figures), imposed personal sanctions against him.

However, Tatulyan denied any involvement in the criminal world, presenting himself as a businessman and philanthropist.

Tatulyan had extensive political connections not only in Russia but also abroad. He first obtained a diplomatic passport from Armenia (Tatulyan is an ethnic Armenian). However, after the rise to power of the current Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, that passport was revoked.

Soon after, thanks to his friendship with Aslan Bzhania, Tatulyan received another diplomatic passport — this time from Abkhazia.

Local media report that during his visits to Abkhazia, Tatulyan was accompanied by vehicles with flashing lights provided by the Interior Ministry.

This caused outrage among the Abkhaz opposition, and a public confrontation even broke out between Tatulyan and opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba.

In autumn 2023, Ruben Tatulyan fell out of favour with the Russian authorities. Several criminal cases were opened against him, including allegations of organising a criminal group and large-scale fraud.

Tatulyan was declared wanted, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

