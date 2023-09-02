A luxury cell suite in an Abkhazian prison. Video tour

A luxury cell in an Abkhazian prison

A bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and a “greenhouse” with cannabis bushes – a video about the conditions of detention of some prisoners in the Dranda detention centre, the only prison in Abkhazia, has appeared on social networks.

As far as can be seen, the video is a “tour” that one of the detainees, whose voice can be heard in the background, gives of his comfortable cell.

It is not known when and by whom the video was shot.

The commentary of the Abkhazian Interior Ministry sounds very ambiguous: “the images shown do not correspond to reality at present”.

The text of the “tour”:

“This is the front door. This is “Once Upon a Time in America” in the picture there, this is the Brooklyn Bridge… This is the wardrobe, built into the wall.

This is my little kitchen with a fridge and everything. And then there’s the toilet and the bathroom and all the goodies.

It’s the baby’s messed up in here when my family comes over, we’re in here together. I just close the door, and we don’t go out for three days. Live here for a week, but I just don’t go out with my family…..

This is my balcony, it’s the reason I came up with this. And this is the greenhouse, the cannabis, there’s some. And here … here they are growing … They did not fit in my vegetable garden, there on the roof of my vegetable garden … These are all the plans (i.e. cannabis – JAMnews) are standing, up to … I’ll show you … Here, you see, on the roof, and this is all up to the ban, and up to that wall, all this greenery that you see, even under the grapes, everywhere the plan is growing, bro. And this on the roof is the whole plan. And that’s only half of it.”

