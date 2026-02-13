Abkhaz truck drivers stage protest at Russian border

Truck drivers’ strike in Abkhazia

Abkhaz truck drivers are staging a protest at the Russian border. They are unhappy with a new rule introduced by Abkhazia’s customs service, which requires trucks to be fully unloaded during cargo checks at the border.

The problem is that the Psou customs terminal is not equipped for this procedure. It has neither the necessary machinery nor loaders. As a result, drivers must handle the task on their own.

“If several trucks line up for unloading at the same time, a traffic jam will form immediately and operations will come to a standstill. And just imagine what will happen to perishable goods in warm weather while the trucks are being unloaded and loaded,” one driver told the Aiashara Telegram channel.

That is why drivers gathered at the Psou checkpoint on 12 February and declared a strike. The leadership of Abkhazia's customs committee is now holding talks with them.

