Abkhaz model Aditsa Berzenia for Chanel

The 24-year-old Abkhaz model Aditsa Berzenia has officially become a face of Chanel. She took part in the brand’s haute couture show at the Grand Palais and appeared in the advertising campaign for Chanel’s new collection.

The fashion house’s video begins with Aditsa appearing on screen.

One of the most anticipated shows of the season took place in Paris during Fashion Week: Chanel’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, presented the Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

A Chanel billboard featuring Aditsa appeared in the very center of Paris — on the facade of the legendary Opéra Garnier.

The show at Paris’s Grand Palais marked the fourth Chanel runway for the Abkhaz model. Previously, she not only opened Matthieu Blazy’s debut show but also became the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer collection.

Images from the event featuring Aditsa were also displayed on the facade of the Opéra Garnier in central Paris.

Abkhaz media report that Aditsa Berzenia is known for her uncompromising loyalty to Abkhaz traditions, prioritizing her personal principles over career, and not hesitating to turn down offers from major brands if she feels the looks are too revealing.

“At the moment I saw that huge billboard, I felt joy not only for myself but also for my country: I realized that this was a piece of Abkhazia in the center of Paris. For me, it is a great honor to promote and develop not only myself but also my homeland through this industry and platform,” Aditsa told Abkhaz journalists.

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