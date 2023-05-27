The Abkhaz opposition is actively campaigning for citizens to come on May 30 to the “People’s Rally” in Sukhum. It is assumed that at least 5,000 people will gather for the protest that is planned to take place just 100 meters from the presidential palace.

Abkhaz authorities fear another coup d’état – the third in the last ten years.

Rally and anti-rally

The opposition is demanding the resignation of the government headed by Alexander Ankvab and the abolition or imposition of a moratorium on a number of bills, including one about a transfer of the famous state dacha in Pitsunda to Russia and permission to build and sell apartments to foreigners. If President Aslan Bzhaniya complies with these requirements by May 30, the rally will be cancelled.

But, according to information from the corridors of the presidential palace, Bzhaniya does not intend to make concessions. On the contrary, on the day of the rally, he is mobilising his supporters for some sort of an “anti-rally”. The heads of state institutions have been secretly lowered by the order on the number of employees who need to be brought to the presidential palace in support of the authorities.

These measures can hardly be called excessive, given that last time – in 2014 and 2020 – similar rallies ended with the storming of the presidential palace and the resignation of the head of state. And now Bzhaniya and his associates are afraid of another coup.

It is precisely the fears that the opposition rally may turn into an attempt to overthrow the government that prompted the Public Chamber of Abkhazia to come up with this warning:

“Respecting the constitutional right of political and public organizations to hold meetings, rallies and other actions, the Public Chamber of the Republic of Abkhazia calls on the organizers of the upcoming rally, in strict accordance with applicable law, to ensure the peaceful nature of the event, bearing in mind the inadmissibility of riots that could lead to a clash with law enforcement forces “.

“Master of Revolution”

At the same time, Hero of the DPR Akhra Avidzba, commander of the Pyatnashka international brigade, expressed his support for the “People’s Rally” of the opposition.

In January 2020, it was he who led people to the presidential palace, as a result of which the building was stormed, and a few days later, then-president Raul Khajimba resigned. After that, according to the results of early elections, Aslan Bzhaniya, who was the leader of the opposition, was elected president.

Akhra Avidzba was appointed Assistant to the President for International Relations. However, a year later he entered into a sharp confrontation with the president and resigned “due to the loss of faith in our common cause and the further expediency of working in a political team that contradicts its declarative statements and in reality does not take the necessary actions.”

Later, Avidzba and five of his subordinates from Pyatnashka were arrested by the Abkhaz authorities. Initially, they were charged with attempting a coup d’etat, but then the charge was changed to “illegal possession of weapons.” As a result, Avidzba was sentenced to three years of probation.

Three options: consensus, assault, dialogue

At the moment, there are several possible scenarios for the development of events:

The opposition will hold its own rally, reach a compromise with the authorities, and the government of Alexander Ankvab will be dismissed.

The opposition will hold a rally, but will not be able to agree with the authorities, as a result of which the protesters will go to the presidential palace and try to take it by storm with a further demand for the resignation of the president. If the assault succeeds, then Aslan Bzhaniya will have almost no chance to sit in the presidential chair.

And then opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba will become the undisputed favourite in the early presidential elections. If the assault fails, then Aslan Bzhania actually receives carte blanche to implement all his plans: permission to build apartments and sell them to foreigners; the denationalization of the energy industry, the transfer of state dachas in Pitsunda to Russia, etc.

The opposition will hold a rally, after which its supporters, having shown that they will not allow the authorities to realize their plans, will go home. And the authorities, having received a signal about real moods in the Abkhazian society, will start a constructive dialogue with the opposition.

