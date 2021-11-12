ENGLISH arrow icon
"A year ago I battled coronavirus": video story from Armenia

There is a new wave of coronavirus in Armenia, and this time the number of new cases per day exceeds two thousand. Dozens of people die every day – some days’ death toll is above fifty. In this video, Ani tells her story of contracting the coronavirus a year ago and celebrating her 30th birthday in the hospital. At the same time, her mother was in the ICU, and her father was being treated at home.

She clearly remembers taking precautions so as not to get infected. Now it is very important for her not to infect anyone herself. Watch the story in details.

