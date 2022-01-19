A trip to Karabakh sparks diplomatic scandal between France and Azerbaijan

The address of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to French presidential candidate Valerie Pekress caused a diplomatic row between Paris and Baku. The French Foreign Minister admitted that he had no information about Pekress’s trip to Khankendi, but condemned Aliyev’s statements. In turn, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a response statement.

The trip of the French presidential candidate from the “Republicans” party Valerie Pekress to the part of Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, led to a diplomatic scandal between France and Azerbaijan.

Immediately after that trip, the French ambassador to Baku was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note of protest. In a corresponding statement by the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, Pekress’s visit to Khankendi (Armenians call this city Stepanakert – JAMnews) was called illegal, and the Frenchwoman was declared persona non grata.

What did President Aliyev say?

In an interview with local TV channels, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev commented on Pekress’ trip to Karabakh.

“As for the issues that cause irritation, then, of course, this annoys us too, and whenever such illegal trips are made, complaints are officially expressed to the Russian side. Our defense minister has repeatedly sent letters to his colleague, expressing complaints to the head of the peacekeeping mission.

Similar steps were taken in connection with Valerie Pecresse’s latest illegal trip. We were told that they did not see it, did not know about it, she arrived in some ordinary car and so on. Of course, all this is unconvincing, and I must say everything as it is.

It was an organized trip, since Valerie Pecresse was not able to go with the desired escort, they went in a limited number. With her were the former French Foreign Minister, European Commissioner Barnier and one deputy. They secretly entered this territory and returned.

This became known after their return, because, probably, they were afraid that we would stop them in the Lachin corridor. Because if we knew that they were there, we definitely would not have let them go back. The Lachin corridor is under our control”, Aliyev said.

French party demanded an apology

On January 16, representatives of the right-wing Republican party, of which Pecresse is a presidential candidate, published an open appeal addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron in the JDD publication.

“We ask you to demand an official apology from the Republic of Azerbaijan, and also, in case of their refusal, as soon as possible to consider the possibility of recalling our ambassador. The honor of France depends on this”, the appeal says.

Valerie Pekress in Karabakh. Photo: social networks

A day later, Valerie Pekress herself, who is also the head of the Ile-de-France region, in an interview with Europe 1 radio station, said that she had filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies against the President of Azerbaijan because of a “death threat”.

“I went to Armenia because I am extremely concerned about the issue of Christians in the Middle East and because it is very important to protect Armenia”, she said.

“The deafening silence of a government that does not protect a presidential candidate is outrageous”, Pekress added.

French Foreign Minister’s statement

Answering the questions of deputies in the National Assembly (lower house of parliament) of France, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the department he leads “considers the statements of the Azerbaijani side to the French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse after her trip to Nagorno-Karabakh as unacceptable”.

He also emphasized his hope that “from now on, French parliamentarians and officials will notify the authorities of the republic in advance about their trips”.

“President Aliyev’s words are about an elected official and a French presidential candidate, they are unacceptable in form and substance. I informed the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France about this”, Le Drian added.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan’s response

Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, commented on the speech of the French Foreign Minister in the National Assembly of this country.

“Unfortunately, on January 18, the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, made a statement unworthy of a diplomat in the National Assembly of France. Thus, Eric Siotti, a member of the National Assembly from the Republican Party, who tried to insult the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for provocative purposes, should have been severely reprimanded and punished. Minister Le Drian stated that the views expressed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the illegal visit to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Valerie Pekress “are unacceptable in form and content”.

The statement of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about the illegal visit of Valerie Pekress to Azerbaijan is completely logical and correct. The irresponsible and unacceptable interpretation of the statement of the President of another country by Minister Le Drian is contrary to diplomatic tradition. Unfortunately, the foreign minister of a country like France, which has a great tradition of statehood, does not understand this.

The statement of President Ilham Aliyev about the illegal visit of Valerie Pecresse, Michel Barnier and Bruno Retaio to the territory of Azerbaijan is completely legitimate; this is an adequate response to those who violate the laws of Azerbaijan. Pecresse’s candidacy for the presidency of France does not give her the privilege not to comply with the laws of Azerbaijan. She must accept them like any other foreign citizen. We remind you that in case of illegal entry of foreign citizens into the territory of Azerbaijan, appropriate measures are taken against them either administratively or in accordance with the country’s Criminal Code. If a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan has violated French legislation and illegally entered the territory of France, appropriate measures are taken against them.

At the same time, we want to note that it is no secret to anyone that the French government during the 44-day war and in the post-war period was on the side of the occupying Armenia. Both houses of the French National Assembly adopted documents calling for the recognition of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, which even Armenia does not recognize.

We would like to note that the statements made during the meeting between President Macron and President Ilham Aliyev on December 15, 2021, held at the initiative of the President of France, contradict the statement of French Foreign Minister Le Drian and do not serve to normalize Azerbaijani-French relations.

At the same time, we would like to emphasize that if a representative of France or another country illegally visits the territories of Azerbaijan within the framework recognized by the international community, Azerbaijan will make an appropriate response in accordance with its Constitution and relevant legislation”, the statement reads.

Embassy of France in Baku

Expert commentary

“France, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and one of the leading countries in Europe, has very serious obligations. Azerbaijan has always stated that the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as mediator states, should demonstrate an objective, impartial position based on international law and historical justice”, commented Soltan Mammadov, head of the Azerbaijani-French working group on inter-parliamentary relations, on the diplomatic scandal between France and Azerbaijan.

He noted that the illegal visit to the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community is a clear disrespect for the norms of international law, and the opinions expressed in the French Parliament and the inadequate reaction of the country’s foreign minister contradict the rules of diplomatic etiquette and cause serious damage to bilateral relations:

“The consistent attacks on Azerbaijan in France raise reasonable doubts about the interest of Paris in establishing peace and security in the South Caucasus. One gets the impression that the co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, at every opportunity, wants the situation in the region to escalate again, trying to prevent the formation of a system of relations that will change the fate of the entire region in a positive direction.

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan cannot become an element of an election campaign, a political struggle between candidates in any country. I think this is a pretty clear and fair requirement. At the same time, it is categorically unacceptable for a deputy of any country to voice incorrect statements about the top leadership of the Azerbaijani state.

I think this is primarily a question of morality. Unfortunately, in France we observe that the personal interests, ambitions and character of some politicians are far from the principles of morality.