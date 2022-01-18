fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan announces launching of regular bus trips to Karabakh

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijan to operate regular bus trips to Karabakh

On January 24, the first passenger bus trip on the Baku-Shusha and Baku-Agdam routes will be carried out. Trips are available only to citizens of Azerbaijan, once a year and without the right to spend the night there. The buses will be accompanied by police officers along the entire route.

Baku hosted a briefing dedicated to the opening of regular bus routes in the direction of the cities of Shusha and Aghdam, which came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.

According to Rahman Gummetov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, the main condition for these trips is to ensure the safety of travelers.

Routes and prices

As Anar Rzayev, the head of the State Transport Service, noted, prices for tickets for new bus routes have been determined.

  • Baku-Agdam – AZN 9.40 [$5.53]
  • Baku-Shusha – AZN 10.40 [$6.12]
  • Ahmedbeyli – Shusha – 7 AZN [$4.12]
  • Barda – Aghdam- 5 AZN [$2.94]
  • Fizuli Airport – Shusha – 6 AZN [$3.53]
bus trips to Karabakh

Flight Ahmedbeyli-Shusha will be made 4 times a week, and Baku-Shusha – 2 times a week.

The time of flights from the international airport in Fizuli to the city of Shusha will be synchronized with the landing time of aircraft.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on a specially created website yolumuzqarabaga.az.

One visit per year

Rzayev added that every citizen of Azerbaijan has the right to visit Aghdam and Shusha, but only once a year.

For members of the families of martyrs [who died during the Karabakh wars, during the attack of the Soviet army on Baku on January 20, 1990, and other persons equated to them – JAMnews], participants in the second Karabakh war, national heroes, the trips will be free.

Only persons with a COVID-passport are allowed to travel.

Police escort

According to Eldaniz Mammadov, deputy head of the main public security department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, regular bus routes in these directions will be carried out with the escort of police officers.

“This is important for the timely intervention of the police in case of possible problematic situations during trips”, he added.

Maps of places cleared of mines have been prepared for travelers, Mammadov said.

No overnight stay

The briefing stated that visitors would not be allowed to stay overnight in Aghdam and Shusha due to security concerns. “Citizens will only be able to spend a few hours there”, said Rahman Gummetov.

According to him, tourist trips to Aghdam and Shusha for foreigners can be organized in the future.

Most read

1

Turkey anticipates opening of borders with Armenia

2

What are the goals of Aliyev's visit to Kiev? Comment from Baku

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Armenia to begin work on reconstruction of the railway connection with Azerbaijan

5

Georgia changes isolation and quarantine rules due to spread of Omicron variant

6

Georgia has 8th highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Azerbaijan comes 94th, Armenia - 105th

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews