"A story of my great-grandfather, who survived the Second World War". Video
Great-grandfather’s story about the World War II
These days, when the largest military conflict since the Second World War is taking place in Europe, Gevorg Ghazaryan, a resident of Yerevan, went to Austria.
There, in May 1945, his great-grandfather, as part of a Cossack division, met the news about the end of that war, which seemed to have no chance of repeating itself. However, today the whole of Europe and the world live in tension, and Russia threatens to unleash a third world war.
Gevorg Kazaryan calls for peace – on his own behalf and on behalf of his great-grandfather.
“A story of Eric – participant in the second Karabakh war”. Here are more stories, opinions and no comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”
Кавказ и Вторая мировая война
Caucasus and World War II
- Opinion: Armenia is stuck between the West and Russia
- Influx of Russians in Armenia: why do they come and will they stay?
- Opinion: Armenia is stuck between the West and Russia
- Op-ed: Armenia trusted Russia, but miscalculated
Those who are younger
- How the Karabakh war changed my life – a story of Helen from Yerevan
- Fulfilling a dream to study abroad: why Azerbaijani students choose to learn English
- Tbilisi: A city where Armenians and Azerbaijanis can be friends despite the war
- Abkhazia’s most famous female lawyer talks about career in law, family, and Abkhazia’s legal practices