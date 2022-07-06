fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Generation Genius
Generation Genius

"A story of my great-grandfather, who survived the Second World War". Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Great-grandfather’s story about the World War II

These days, when the largest military conflict since the Second World War is taking place in Europe, Gevorg Ghazaryan, a resident of Yerevan, went to Austria.

There, in May 1945, his great-grandfather, as part of a Cossack division, met the news about the end of that war, which seemed to have no chance of repeating itself. However, today the whole of Europe and the world live in tension, and Russia threatens to unleash a third world war.

Gevorg Kazaryan calls for peace – on his own behalf and on behalf of his great-grandfather.

“A story of Eric – participant in the second Karabakh war”. Here are more stories, opinions and no comments from the authors of the all-Caucasus Youth Group “Generation Genius”

All-Caucasus Youth Group

Generation Genius

Кавказ и Вторая мировая война

Caucasus and World War II

Those who are younger

Most read

1

Closed borders: why Azerbaijani authorities refuse to reopen land communication?

2

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Georgia's civil movement launches permanent protest in Tbilisi, demands PM's resignation. Photo report

5

Azerbaijan extends Covid induced quarantine, land borders will remain closed until September 1

6

Op-ed: “Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is developing according to Russian scenario”

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews