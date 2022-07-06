"A story of my great-grandfather, who survived the Second World War". Video

Great-grandfather’s story about the World War II

These days, when the largest military conflict since the Second World War is taking place in Europe, Gevorg Ghazaryan, a resident of Yerevan, went to Austria.

There, in May 1945, his great-grandfather, as part of a Cossack division, met the news about the end of that war, which seemed to have no chance of repeating itself. However, today the whole of Europe and the world live in tension, and Russia threatens to unleash a third world war.

Gevorg Kazaryan calls for peace – on his own behalf and on behalf of his great-grandfather.

Кавказ и Вторая мировая война

Caucasus and World War II

Those who are younger