Fulfilling a dream to study abroad: why Azerbaijani students choose to learn English

Recently, getting a job in Azerbaijan without a knowledge of a foreign language has become almost impossible. Even those employers who promise a minimum wage require knowledge of English or Russian in their vacancy announcements.

But finding a job in Azerbaijan is not the goal of young English learners. They dream of studying abroad and preferably without having to return to their homeland.

JAMnews reporter tried to find out the reason for this trend and the level of interest of young people in foreign languages.

What is the goal of English learners?

Rovshan Khalilli is 28 years old and owns a private IELTS preparation and English language school, where he himself also teaches:

“Opening your own business has come about on its own. My environment is quite wide, so there was no difficulty in finding teachers who would like to work with me. I have been working in this field for several years and have acquired the necessary knowledge.

Rovshan Khalilli and his students. Photo: JAMnews

Even though I am a teacher, students can also be considered my client base. Given the large number of my students, I decided that I could become independent, I could work on a private basis. But to be honest, I did not plan this in advance”.

According to Rovshan, mainly those who want to continue their studies abroad enroll in his courses. Very rarely people who want to emigrate or go abroad to work come to him.

“Most of the students are between 20 and 24 years old. And there is only one goal – to get an international IELTS certificate”, the young teacher notes.

How important is the knowledge of foreign languages?

“Knowledge of a foreign language is required in most companies, regardless of whether it is needed there or not. This requirement is not fair. First of all, it is necessary to assess the level of knowledge in one’s specialty”, says Rovshan.

He is sure that knowledge of English is necessary only in cases where employees need to improve their specialization abroad, or in companies which work with foreign clients:

“Before, it was important to know Russian, now English. Russian these days is not even included in the top three languages ​​that you need to know. Young people are more drawn to learning English, German. And the main reason is the level of development of the countries where these languages ​​are spoken.

Knowledge of English leads to development – in education, in personal life, in traveling, and at work. In all areas there is nothing to replace this language with, because the vast majority of literature is in English.

And German is primarily needed by doctors and health workers. There are also many of those who wish to go to Germany, live and work there. The appeal of this country is great. We must also not forget that German is spoken in several European countries. Knowing it, you can easily live in 3-4 European countries.

But the stereotypes associated with the Russian language, I think, have been destroyed.”

Why do young people leave the country?

“The reasons for the outflow of young personnel abroad vary. There is such a trend in society and people consider those who managed to leave the country successful.

The main reason is the economy. Everyone wants to live comfortably and in better conditions. Naturally, in European countries the standard of living is higher. People think that if they go abroad to study, they will be able to find a suitable job there and stay. This is our reality.

Another reason is the difference in the thinking of different generations – between the bearers of traditional, outdated dogmas dating back to Soviet period and today’s youth. A deep chasm has arisen in their views on life. This also forces young people to leave the country”, says Rovshan.

According to him, the difference in education in Azerbaijan and abroad lies in a systematic approach to business:

“Azerbaijani universities have a lot of highly educated teachers who have received academic degrees abroad. But the main thing here is what foundations the education system itself rests on. The traditions of the educational process are strong in the West, in China.

On the other hand, educated people want to feel that they are busy getting an education. To do this, it is necessary to create the necessary educational environment. This is not the case in Azerbaijan.

Campuses, good libraries, etc. are necessary attributes of a good educational environment. Under such conditions, a student feels that they are really studying at a university.

If you pay attention to the world rankings, then Western universities are also in the first places. Of course, young people want to study at prestigious universities”.

Rovshan is sure that if wages are high, then many young people who are now working abroad will return to their homeland.

What do the students themselves think?

“Today, even if you want to get a job as a cashier in a supermarket, they require knowledge of English, at best, Russian. I can’t understand, if you don’t often encounter foreigners at work, why do you need such knowledge”, student Zumrud Babaeva is indignant.

According to her, she is not studying English for employment in Azerbaijan:

“The main goal is to get a good grade in the IELTS exam and continue my studies in one of the foreign countries. Naturally, it would be very good if I find a job and settle there. It is still difficult to judge this, but one can dream”.

The plans of another student, Akif Samedov, are a little different.

“To tell the truth, I wish to continue my studies abroad through the state program. I can’t do it on my own.

And the state has certain conditions – after studying, you must definitely return to your homeland and work here for at least 5 years.

Although, recently Education Minister Emin Amrullaev said that those who do not want to return to Azerbaijan are required to repay for the funds that the state spent on their education. But so far there is no such mechanism. Suppose, if I decide to stay to work in Europe and return to the Azerbaijani state the funds that were spent on me, how can I do this? This is still unknown”, says Akif.