A story of Azebaijani man who worked at tea plantation to buy a plane ticket and travel the world

Traveler from Baku

21-year-old traveler from Baku works not only to afford food, but mainly to sponsor his may trips around the world. The main source of his income is his blog on social media, as well as the sale of his own crafts.

But he still has to earn extra money in different countries in order to continue the journey. Recently, he had to work for 10 days at a tea plantation to buy a plane ticket. A quiet life is not for him, says Emin Karachoban.

Emin is against the system. Not specifically the political system in his native country, but the system of the world order in general. He does not like that people have to work 12 hours a day to earn a living.

The most cherished desire of a young Azerbaijani traveler is a trip to the countries of Latin America, Asia and Africa.

Emin Karachoban in Baku. Photo: social networks

“Maybe someday, traveling the world, I will choose a place for permanent residence. While traveling, I learn new languages, discover different cultures. The material world does not bother me”, says Emin Karachoban.

Happiness is to live the way you like

According to Emin, real happiness for any person is to live the way they like.

In the city of Rasht, Iran. Photo: social networks

We asked a young traveler what the ultimate goal of his travels was. Indeed, if climbers have the most cherished dream – climbing Everest, conquering the “eight-thousanders”, then Emin’s dream is much more modest:

“My dream is to go to Norway and watch the northern lights. This happens every six months. I want to have a chance to see this wonderful sky all day, from night to morning.

On Uludag, Turkey. Photo: social networks

Love for 2-3 weeks

As for love, Emin also has a peculiar point of view:

“On the road, I meet a lot of people. Sometimes I fall in love. But this is for a moment, it is fleeting.

Sometimes he would fall in love and go with his beloved on a trip for two or three weeks. But it never lasted longer than that.

In Cyprus. Photo: social networks

Working at a tea plantation for a plane ticket

“A calm, stable life in one place is not for me”, our interlocutor says.

But he, like everyone else, believes that a stable source of income is needed for a normal life:

In Ballikayalar, Kocaeli province, Turkey. Photo: social networks

“I travel a lot, so I need money. I make money in many ways.

I upload vlogs to my YouTube channel from different countries, I earn a little from it. I also sell my crafts and jewelry there. Sometimes you have to find work for a few days.

The last time I worked like this at a tea plantation in Turkey for 10 days. I bought a plane ticket with the money I earned.

Now I’m in Baku selling jewelry. I will collect the required amount and go to Thailand.

It’s good when the borders are open. In such cases, I hitchhike. But that’s not how you get to Thailand. you have to go by plane”.

Overnight in Istanbul. Photo: social networks

“Maybe I’ll stay in Australia”

To our question “Where do you see yourself at the age of 50?”, Emin Karachoban replies:

“Anything can happen. I see myself in many different places. Perhaps by then I will decide to stay somewhere in Australia. Thailand is also a good option.

I will continue to travel, learn new languages …

Of course, these are all dreams. A person is not able to plan his life even a year ahead, let alone such a distant future.

in Sarajevo. Photo: social networks

“We could live in a more just world”

According to Emin, life could be better if human rights were respected:

“There are people who work 10 hours a day, but they barely make ends meet for the money they receive.

We could live in a more just world. Then people would receive a decent salary for their work, they could live a much happier life”.