Moment of silence in Azerbaijan for those killed in Second Karabakh War - VIDEO

On December 4, 2020 at 12:00, a minute of silence was held in Azerbaijan to commemorate the Azerbaijani servicemen who died during the Second Karabakh War.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed as a result of the hostilities that began on September 27, 2020.

Over 100 servicemen are missing, and another 103 soldiers killed will be identified through DNA testing.

In addition, hundreds of wounded servicemen are currently being treated in the country’s medical institutions.

By the order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Second Karabakh War will be celebrated annually on September 27.

November 8 has been declared ‘Victory Day’ in the country.