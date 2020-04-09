9th coronavirus death in Azerbaijan, 104 new infections

Azerbaijan has recorded its ninth death from the coronavirus and recorded 104 new cases of the infection.

Thus, at the moment, the total number of infected, according to official figures, is 926 people. 101 of them have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The ninth person to die from coronavirus complications was 71 years old. Like most previous coronavirus victims in Azerbaijan, he suffered from diabetes. He also had cancer.

Azerbaijan has declared a strict quarantine regime, but not a state of emergency.

Most organizations,, enterprises and commercial facilities have been closed. The metro is also closed, all parks and squares, entertainment venues.

Since April 5, a restriction on the movement of citizens has been introduced – in order to leave the house you need to have a certificate of employment or send an SMS to the authorities indicating the purpose of why you are leaving.

