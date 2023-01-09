892 homeless families officially registered in Tbilisi



Homeless families in Tbilisi

There are officially 892 registered homeless families the city of Tbilisi.

Member of the Georgian Parliament Aleko Elisashvili requested information about the homeless.

Of the 892 families, 267 were individuals and were provided with space at the Lilo Homeless Shelter. 150 families received social housing and 55 families received apartments with the right to use, Tbilisi City Hall said in an official response.

They also reported that the mayor’s office has four main shelters for the homeless — one in the Lilo district and three in Varketili, Didi Digomi and Orkhevi. The mayor’s office is also in the process of buying apartments for the homeless.



The response sent to the deputy notes that a commission has been set up by Tbilisi City Hall to register the homeless and provide them with accommodation.

The mayor’s office also runs a rent compensation program for residents of dilapidated or uninhabitable domiciles and those who have become homeless due to the difficult economic situation.

“Gradually, apartments are being bought in different locations for use by the homeless,” the letter says.

