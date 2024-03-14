Gallup: 83% of Georgians ready to arm themselves for national defense

83% of Georgians are ready to fight

According to a new study by the American polling firm Gallup International, Georgia ranks among the top five countries whose citizens express readiness to take up arms and fight if a war breaks out.

The study surveyed a total of 46,138 individuals, selecting a representative sample of respondents from each country. The survey was conducted from October to December 2023 through face-to-face, telephone, or online interviews. The margin of error for the survey is 3-5 percent.

The top five looks like this:

● Armenia — 96 percent

● Saudi Arabia — 94 percent

● Azerbaijan — 88 percent

● Pakistan — 86 percent

● Georgia — 83 percent

And here are the five countries where the majority of residents, on the contrary, are not inclined to fight:

● Italy — 78 percent

● Austria — 62 percent

● Germany — 57 percent

● Nigeria — 54 percent

● Spain — 53 percent.