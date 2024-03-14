Gallup: 83% of Georgians ready to arm themselves for national defense
83% of Georgians are ready to fight
According to a new study by the American polling firm Gallup International, Georgia ranks among the top five countries whose citizens express readiness to take up arms and fight if a war breaks out.
The study surveyed a total of 46,138 individuals, selecting a representative sample of respondents from each country.
The survey was conducted from October to December 2023 through face-to-face, telephone, or online interviews. The margin of error for the survey is 3-5 percent.
- Grigory Karasin: “Russia is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia”
- “Where Russia is, there is betrayal and humiliation.” Georgian experts assess events in Karabakh
- How Ukrainian refugees are living in different countries
The top five looks like this:
● Armenia — 96 percent
● Saudi Arabia — 94 percent
● Azerbaijan — 88 percent
● Pakistan — 86 percent
● Georgia — 83 percent
And here are the five countries where the majority of residents, on the contrary, are not inclined to fight:
● Italy — 78 percent
● Austria — 62 percent
● Germany — 57 percent
● Nigeria — 54 percent
● Spain — 53 percent.