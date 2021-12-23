ENGLISH arrow icon
Lotbar from Akhaltsikhe

80-year-old polyphony singer from Akhaltsikhe, Georgia. Video

Tariel Zumbadze, 80, is the oldest member of the Meskheti folk ensemble. The ensemble has existed in Akhaltsikhe since 1947 and is still the highlight of all events.

Tariel says his singing talent came from his mother – there were seven siblings in his family and they all sang. He does not believe that singing can be taught, nor does he understand the people who think that now, in this time of hardship, is not the time to sing in Georgia.

