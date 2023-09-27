"30 years since the liberation of Sukhum" - Abkhazia commemorates the anniversary of the Georgian-Abkhazian war of the 1990s

30 years since the end of the Georgian-Abkhaz war

Events under the general slogan “30 years of victory in the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 1992-93″ have started in Abkhazia. On 27 September the 30th anniversary of liberation of Sukhum from Georgian troops is celebrated here.

The same day was remembered in Georgia as the Day of the Fall of Sukhumi. The Georgian Prime Minister, in a special statement, called the war “one of the most dramatic events in the history of modern Georgia”, spoke of ethnic cleansing of Georgians, Russia’s occupation of Abkhazia and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The battle for Sukhum was the decisive episode of that war. The operation began on 16 September 1993 and lasted 12 days, marking a de facto victory for the Abkhaz side.

“The battles were fought for every street, every neighbourhood. On 27 September Abkhazian troops managed to liberate Sukhum from Georgian troops. Already three days later the enemy was driven out of Abkhazia. Our fighters managed to displace 12 thousandth group of the enemy.

Our brothers, sisters, fathers and grandfathers, friends and classmates liberated the capital. Many of them laid down their heads for the future of their country. The heroes’ feat is immortal! Peaceful sky to the victorious nation! Happy Liberation Day, Sukhum! Happy Victory Day!” – is said in the congratulatory message of Sukhum Mayor Beslan Eshba.

The armed conflict in Abkhazia began on 14 August 1992, lasted 13 months and 13 days and ended on 27 September 1993 with the defeat of the Georgian armed forces. The Abkhaz forces, supported by Russia and the North Caucasians who fought on their side, were victorious. According to unspecified data, more than 13 thousand people died on both sides as a result of the armed conflict. More than a thousand people are missing. Relatives still do not know where the graves of many of them are. According to various sources, about 300,000 people were forced to leave Abkhazia, the overwhelming majority of whom were ethnic Georgians.

This year, in honour of the anniversary, a large group of veterans from the republics of the North Caucasus and other regions of Russia, as well as from South Ossetia and Transdniestria, came to Abkhazia to celebrate the anniversary. At the invitation of the Abkhazian government, relatives of fallen volunteers also came.

The main festive events are scheduled for 30 September.

The festive programme will include concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, theatrical performances, sports competitions, and a contest of formation songs among students of Sukhumi schools. And in the evening, actions in memory of the war victims are held on the seafront with the launching of lanterns and festive fireworks.

