JAMnews wins 2022 European Union Award for Journalism

2022 EU Journalism Award

JAMnews is one of the winners of the 2022 European Union Award for Journalism. Nino Narimanishvili’s article “To America through Mexico” received a prize in the category “Best article in printed or electronic media”. The article tells the stories of Georgian migrants who risk all to get to the United States through Mexico.

Among finalists of the award for JAMnews was also Vika Bukiya with the video project “Invisible. How women with disabilities live in Georgia”, nominated for Best Broadcast or Electronic Media Story. The report “Manushaki – teacher of the Georgian language” by Ani Arveladze won in this category.

The award was established in 2012 by the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, and since then it has been awarded annually. The competition contributes to the enhancement of professionalism and journalistic ethics in Georgian media, and helps to increase public confidence in journalists.