fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

JAMnews wins 2022 European Union Award for Journalism

messenger vk-black email copy print

2022 EU Journalism Award

JAMnews is one of the winners of the 2022 European Union Award for Journalism. Nino Narimanishvili’s article “To America through Mexico” received a prize in the category “Best article in printed or electronic media”. The article tells the stories of Georgian migrants who risk all to get to the United States through Mexico.

Among finalists of the award for JAMnews was also Vika Bukiya with the video project “Invisible. How women with disabilities live in Georgia”, nominated for Best Broadcast or Electronic Media Story. The report “Manushaki – teacher of the Georgian language” by Ani Arveladze won in this category.

EU awards were also given for the following categories:

The award was established in 2012 by the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia, and since then it has been awarded annually. The competition contributes to the enhancement of professionalism and journalistic ethics in Georgian media, and helps to increase public confidence in journalists.

Finalists and winners of the European Union Journalism Prize 2022
Finalists and winners of the European Union Journalism Prize 2022

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews