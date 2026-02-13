19 Azerbaijani experts cross land border to meet Armenian counterparts for the first time

Азербайджанские НПО в Армении через сухопутную границу

For the first time since the demarcation of the border in the Tavush–Kazakh sector between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 19 representatives of Azerbaijani civil society arrived in Armenia by land on 13 February.

A video released by the organisers shows them crossing the border on foot after completing all required procedures.

“This is an important practical step toward building trust between the two countries,” the Armenian Council, a non-governmental organisation specialising in in-depth expert research and analysis, said in a statement.

As part of the “Bridge of Peace” initiative, a bilateral roundtable is taking place on 13–14 February. It brings together representatives of civil society from Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This time the meeting follows an expanded format. Previous sessions included five participants from each side, but this roundtable involves additional experts.

This time the meeting follows an expanded format. Previous sessions included five participants from each side, but this roundtable involves additional experts.

Twenty representatives are taking part from the Armenian side and 19 from the Azerbaijani side. One of the Armenian participants is Naira Martikyan, director and editor of the Armenian office of JAMnews.

Armenian experts welcome Azerbaijani counterparts upon arrival in Armenia

The roundtable agenda has not yet been published. Organisers have only noted that Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives will discuss the peace agenda adopted at the summit of the two countries’ leaders in Washington on 8 August 2025, with the participation of Donald Trump.

“Separate sessions will focus on the emerging regional security architecture, the benefits of peace, public perceptions of ties between the two societies, prospects for economic cooperation, and the role of civil society in strengthening mutual understanding and trust,” the statement says.

The first meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society representatives took place in Yerevan in October 2025. A month later, Armenian experts travelled to Baku. Each meeting brought together five representatives from each country. After the second meeting, the sides announced that they had agreed to continue working contacts and reciprocal visits. They also said the initiative would carry the name “Bridge of Peace.” The agenda for civil society representatives from both countries covers all the issues under discussion in the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks, from signing a peace treaty to lifting the blockade on communications.

Azerbaijani experts enter Armenia via land border