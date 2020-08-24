17 dead after minibus falls 80 meters off road in Dusheti. Aug 25 announced day of mourning in Georgia

A minibus with 20 people fell down an 80-meter-high slope in the Dusheti region of Georgia on the road leading to a high-mountainous village and the Shatili fortress of the same name.

As a result of the accident, 17 people were killed and three were seriously injured.

Due to the tragedy on the Shatili road, by order of the Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, August 25 has been declared a day of mourning in Georgia.

The accident occurred in the Dusheti municipality of the Khevsureti region, near the village of Biso.

• Masks, barriers, high prices: post-corona tourism in Georgia

The passenger minibus, which was returning from Khevsureti to Tbilisi, first collided with a roads department car parked on the road, and then fell into an abyss from a height of 80 meters.

Most of the victims were employees of a company who were in Khevsureti on a corporate tour.

The tour and transportation was provided by travel company traveler.ge

Of the 20 people in the minibus, 17 were young women under 30, and three were men.

One foreign tourist was also killed.

The survivors were three women who sustained serious injuries. All three have been transferred to Tbilisi First University Hospital. The condition of the victims is grave.