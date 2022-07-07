15,000 Georgian citizens applied for asylum in the European Union in 2021
According to the European Union, in 2021, compared to the previous year, the number of Georgian citizens who applied for asylum in the EU and the Schengen area increased by 68%.
In total, 14,970 citizens of Georgia applied for asylum in 2021.
Most of the applications were made in France. 37% (about 5,539) of the total applications filed in 2021 came from this country.
In 2021, 10,590 Georgian citizens were denied asylum at the very first stage.
Germany has the highest rejection rate (28% of total applications).
Number of Georgian citizens seeking asylum in the EU and Schengen countries by years:
2016 – 8,775
2017 – 12 060
2018 – 20 950
2019 – 22 765
2020 – 8 905
2021 – 14 970