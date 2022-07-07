fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print

15,000 Georgian citizens applied for asylum in the European Union in 2021

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian citizens applied for asylum in the EU

According to the European Union, in 2021, compared to the previous year, the number of Georgian citizens who applied for asylum in the EU and the Schengen area increased by 68%.

In total, 14,970 citizens of Georgia applied for asylum in 2021.

Most of the applications were made in France. 37% (about 5,539) of the total applications filed in 2021 came from this country.

In 2021, 10,590 Georgian citizens were denied asylum at the very first stage.

Germany has the highest rejection rate (28% of total applications).

Number of Georgian citizens seeking asylum in the EU and Schengen countries by years:

2016 – 8,775
2017 – 12 060
2018 – 20 950
2019 – 22 765
2020 – 8 905
2021 – 14 970

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews