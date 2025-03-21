147 journalists injured during protests in Georgia, 17 fined for ‘blocking roads’ — CMIS

147 journalists injured during protests in Georgia

Since 28 November 2024, when pro-European protests began in Georgia, more than 100 incidents have been recorded involving violence against journalists, obstruction of their work, and confiscation or damage of equipment. In total, 147 reporters have been affected.

These figures were published by the Centre for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), an organization that investigates and documents violations of media workers’ rights.

According to the Centre for Media, Information and Social Research (CMIS), between 28 November 2024 and the present, there have been 124 documented violations of media workers’ rights at pro-European rallies or in related contexts. A total of 147 journalists, photographers, and camerapeople have been targeted. Among them, 24 reporters suffered multiple injuries, and physical harm, were fined, or had criminal cases launched against them. Their equipment was also damaged.

In total, 17 journalists were fined 5,000 lari each by police for allegedly “blocking the road.”

On 21 March, Georgia’s Journalists’ Day, the organisation released a summary report detailing all media-related incidents over the past three months — including the case of JAMnews reporter Yulia Kalabani.

On 29 November 2024, Yulia Kalabani was subjected to physical violence by a police officer while covering protests. At the time, the JAMnews reporter was attempting to film footage of riot police dismantling barricades on Rustaveli Avenue. A law enforcement officer grabbed her and struck her leg, and tear gas was also used against her.

The report notes that journalists covering protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities are regularly subjected to verbal abuse and physical violence. Their work is systematically obstructed, with equipment being confiscated or damaged.

It also highlights a recent trend of fining media workers for allegedly “blocking roads” while reporting on protests.

On 28 November 2024, large-scale, continuous pro-European protests began in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and across the regions. That same day, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would suspend its EU accession talks until 2028. The statement triggered street demonstrations, periodic strikes, and acts of civil resistance in several state institutions.

In the early days of the protests, police violently beat demonstrators. Around 500 people were detained administratively, and 50 individuals face criminal charges. Among those detained was Mzia Amaglobeli, journalist and founder of the independent outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti.

The Georgian Dream government continues its crackdown on civil society and the media. Fines for protest-related violations have been tripled, restrictive laws targeting media have been introduced, and the accounts of funds used to help protesters pay fines have been frozen.