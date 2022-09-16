Zip-line, target shooting and spa treatments - what a corporate party in Sairme looks like

Corporate party in Sairme

Events are an integral part of corporate culture. With their help, companies indirectly solve many important tasks. A properly planned event can increase employee loyalty to the organization and management; in an informal setting employees get closer, team spirit is strengthened, employee motivation and the company’s image are bolstered.

So every detail is important – everything from the agenda to where it will take place.

Most corporate events are out of town, and there is a reason for this – employees, cut off from their usual environment, are forced to communicate and get closer. A corporate is considered a success if the team goes away from it more united.

Hotels outside the city are often chosen as venues for corporate events and conferences in Georgia. One of the best destinations is Sairme, which takes corporate attention quite seriously.

There is even a special building in Sairme mostly devoted to holding conferences and corporate events – the Akhali Sairme Hotel is specially adapted for corporatations.

Nanuka Gelashvili, corporate sales manager at the Akhali Sairme Hotel, talked about Sairme offers clients:

In “Akhali Sairme” you can hold a conference for 200 people and accommodate all guests in the hotel. There is no other other hotel like it in the Imereti region.

There are two halls in Akhali Sairme. One has a capacity of 150-200 people, and the other is small, designed for 25-30.

Both conference rooms are fully equipped with everything for high-level conferences or meetings – microphones, projectors, monitors, and so on.

The conference room has a soundproofing system so that noise does not come from the hall even during the loudest events.

The larger hall also has a collapsible stage, which transforms the room into a space for a gala evening with a host, a guest orchestra and more. High-quality sound and mixing equipment for musical arrangement is also provided.

But the true uniqueness of Akhali Sairme lies in the fact that, in addition to high-quality and comfortable conference rooms, guests are offered a ton of entertainment. Akhali Sairm is an ideal place for team-building.

You have probably heard the expression team-building, or at least seen a photo in which cheerful office workers compete with each other in tug of war, rafting down a mountain river or dancing in a circle.

Team-building is a set of activities aimed at bringing employees together and developing common problem-solving skills. It is an important investment in the future of any company, because such exercises help employees get to know each other better and establish a connection, form a corporate culture – and this can improve workplace efficiency.

There are many opportunities in Sairme to build a winning team.

The most exciting activity is the zip-line. In Sairme, an 800-meter zip-line descends from the mountains and passes through unforgettable landscapes along the way.

There is also a “rope city”, where participants compete with each other in rope labyrinths.

There is even a shooting range, where guests shoot targets with a Beretta shotgun.

You can also rent bicycles:

In addition, Sairme has one of the most modern spa centers in Georgia. All activities here are in the unique waters of Sairme. With eighty different treatments available at the spa, this is an optimal place to relax.

Sairme has a service where the company can purchase a voucher for 50 GEL for its employees, and then the employee decides how to spend this money – on a relaxing spa treatment or zip-line ride.

Guests also love the hotel for its delicious breakfasts and varied menus for lunch or dinner.

The hotel offers Italian and Georgian cuisine. On special evenings, traditional Georgian dishes are served. It might be a buffet with music or a pool party if it’s warm – at the end of a conference or corporate meeting in the evening by the outdoor pool filled with thermal water, with drink and a DJ.

There is no shortage of amenities and amusements at the hotel, which lives up to the promise of the Sairme itself as a resort destination.

