Zelenskyy on Georgia and Belarus

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, said that what is happening in Belarus and Georgia is a big problem. According to the Ukrainian president, all European countries that border Russia and do not want to be attacked by it should become members of the European Union and NATO.

“The ability to provide security is very important. China, NATO, Ukraine – we need peace. We just need peace, and therefore all European countries that border Russia and do not want Russia to invade their territory should become full members of the European Union and NATO.

There are two alternatives – open war or creeping Russian occupation. We see what is happening in Belarus. This is very problematic. We see what is happening in Georgia, we see how these two states are drawn into a state of disorder in different ways.

Even Ukrainians, who are very active in fighting for freedom, demonstrate loyalty to European values and shed blood until they receive a positive response about joining the EU and NATO. Think of this disappointment, and also the disappointment of our soldiers, but there is still hope for them. This is the year of making the right decisions,” Zelenskyy said.

MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party Gia Volsky commented on Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement:

“At a rally attended by the President of Ukraine, he called on people to secede from power, because the Georgian authorities refused to send volunteers and military ammunition on charter flights and not get involved in the war. Zelenskyy even summoned the ambassador because of this.

It is a shame that he does not see the difference between a country where Russia has deployed nuclear weapons and is preparing for war, and a country that has made decisions to transfer Russia to the Hague Tribunal and withdraw Russia from international forums. If you do not see the difference, we have reason to believe that this is a biased attitude that is aimed at supporting the Georgian opposition, which wants a revolution in Georgia for the sole purpose of involving Georgia in hostilities. Zelenskyy speaks incorrectly about Georgia and treats it incorrectly – humiliating and absolutely unfair! This is reality.”