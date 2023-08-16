Reaction of world media to incident at The Killers concert in Georgia

World media on The Killers concert in Georgia

On August 15, a scandal erupted at a concert by the American rock band The Killers in Georgia – part of the audience was unhappy with a Russian drummer being invited on stage. The band members and concert organizers had to apologize to the audience.

Several international publications reacted to this incident:

The Guardian:



The Killers have apologized after vocalist Brandon Flowers was booed for bringing a Russian fan on stage and urging audiences to count each other at a concert in Georgia, a former Soviet republic that Russia invaded in 2008, “brothers and sisters”.

“We don’t know the etiquette of this country, but this guy is Russian. Do you mind if he comes out here?” Flowers asked the crowd, who responded with a mixture of cheers and whistles.

After performing the song, Flowers commented on the incident: “Can’t you recognize someone as your brother? Is he not your brother? Are we all separated by the borders of our countries? … Am I not your brother if I am from America?”.

These words caused even more whistling, and part of the audience left the concert.

Reuters



American alternative band The Killers apologized for bringing a Russian drummer on stage at a concert in Georgia, as well as for calling fans “brothers and sisters.”

Georgia has a long history of tension with its northern neighbor [Russia]. The situation was aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the influx of Russian immigrants into Georgia.

Independent:



“The Killers were forced to apologize after frontman Brandon Flowers told Georgian fans that the Russian attending the concert was their brother.

Georgia gained independence from Soviet rule in 1991, and in 2008 Russia invaded Georgia.

Tensions rose after many Russians came to Georgia after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As a result of all this, the population of Georgia is mostly pro-Ukrainian.”

BBC:



“The Killers have been forced to apologize after vocalist Brandon Flowers brought a Russian fan on stage and allowed him to play drums.

He also told the audience that the Russian was their “brother”, after which whistling and displeased cries followed from the hall.

Georgia, which gained independence from Russia in 1991, has a long history of strained relations with its neighbour.

In 2008 Russia invaded Georgia.”

Newsweek:



“During the show, in keeping with their stage tradition, The Killers invited a Russian drummer from the audience on stage. Frontman Brandon Flowers told viewers that Russians and Georgians are “brothers and sisters”, which caused outrage from the public due to the strained history and relationship between the two peoples.

All this overshadowed the rest of the evening. Georgian journalist Mariam Nikuradze said that some of the audience left the concert before it ended, and The Killers later left the stage without saying goodbye.

Stereogum, Uproxx, NME, Insider also reacted to what happened at the Black Sea Arena.

In August, concerts of several famous foreign bands and performers will take place in Georgia. The concerts are held at the initiative of the government, according to which their main goal is “to popularize the country, to strengthen the tourism, economic and cultural potential of Georgia.”

The concerts are also organized by the Black Sea Arena near Batumi, built by the informal ruler of the country, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, and then transferred to the state. The hall can accommodate up to 10 thousand people.

In addition to The Killers, All Day I Dream, The Social Space and Imagine Dragons will also perform in Georgia.

