With no 'real' president, dispute erupts over new prosecutor in Abkhazia

Abkhazia chooses new Prosecutor General

In Abkhazia, a debate is underway over who should become the new prosecutor general. The term of the current prosecutor, Adgur Agrba, ends in December. Supporters of former President Aslan Bzhania want him to stay on for another five years, while the opposition is firmly against it.

According to the law, the president is responsible for proposing a candidate for the new prosecutor general to parliament. However, after Aslan Bzhania’s early resignation, Abkhazia does not currently have an official president. His duties are temporarily being carried out by Vice President Badra Gumba, who is therefore expected to select the candidate.

C urrent Prosecutor General of Abkhazia, Adgur Agrba.

The current prosecutor general, Adgur Agrba, stated that opposition leader Kan Kvarchia is exerting pressure on Badra Gumba to prevent him from nominating Agrba for a new term. Agrba made this statement on November 25 outside the Prosecutor’s Office, where around two hundred supporters of the former government had gathered.

The pro-government party Amtsakhara also voiced support for Agrba, though with a slightly different emphasis:

“According to the signed agreement [between the government and the opposition to resolve the crisis], current ministers will continue in their roles until the newly elected president of the Republic of Abkhazia assumes office.

We urge opposition forces to respect the terms of the jointly adopted agreement and to demonstrate a higher level of political culture. Otherwise, further destabilization of the political situation and illegal actions by opposition members could lead to irreparable consequences.”

In turn, the opposition demands that all personnel matters, including the appointment of the prosecutor general, be deferred until the election of a new president. According to their logic, acting president Badra Gumba should refrain from exercising his formal right to nominate a prosecutor.

Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba urged against escalating the political situation ahead of the elections:

“Whoever the Abkhaz people elect as president will also choose whom they wish to work with in their team, including the Prosecutor General.

Our firm position is that the presidential election must be held in a calm and fair atmosphere, ensuring the will of the people.

Any personnel decisions, including the nomination of the Attorney General, will remain the exclusive right of the newly elected president, as per the law.”

