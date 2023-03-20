The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Monday, 20th March, Georgia
● Giorgi Amilakhvari will replace Mikhail Chkhenkeli as Minister of Education and Science, Imedi TV reported. Amilakhvari is currently Chairman of the Education and Science Committee of the Parliament.
● Public Defender Levan Ioseliani: “I visited Saakashvili, but I am not a doctor and will not discuss his condition”.
● One of the leaders of the ruling “Georgian Dream” Gia Volsky about Saakashvili: “It is in the interests of the state to bring foreign doctors if he has health problems.”
● A Georgian citizen was detained in Warsaw on charges of stealing money from cash registers. He faces 5 years in prison.
● As of today, the cable car in Tbilisi connecting Rike-Narikala will temporarily not be able to serve passengers.
● Department of Roads: a mountain slope collapsed under Vertkvicala, causing the road to be closed.
📷 In the photo: the future and former Ministers of Education – Giorgi Amilakhvari and Mikhail Chkhenkeli.
Monday, 20th March, Azerbaijan
● “If the realities of occupation, war and the post-war period are not included in the peace negotiations, then there will be no peace agreement. No one should forget that our lands have been under occupation for 30 years, and these important factors for a future peace treaty should be in everyone’s mind,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking in the village of Talysh, Terter region.
● An excavator blew up on a mine in the village of Afatly in the Aghdam region in Karabakh. The explosion occurred on the field during the economic work. Elmir Yusifov, a resident of the village, who was driving the excavator, was slightly injured.
● “Baku urges Yerevan to refrain from provocations, statements and false rhetoric that damage opportunities for peace,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizade said in a statement.
● A large sum of money was stolen from the vault of BTB Bank – $32,000 and 316,000 manats [$186,000]. A criminal case has been initiated.
● Retro carriages are once again demonstrated in the Baku subway. All metro passengers can take memorable photos until March 22 at the Icherisheher station. For the first time, such an exhibition was organized at the end of December 2022.
Monday, 20th March, Armenia
● Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. The issue of deployment of the EU mission on the border with Azerbaijan and other issues are on the agenda.
● The Armenian national football team will hold an open training session before the Armenia-Turkey match, where fans can attend.
● Armenia won 3 medals at the U23 European Freestyle Wrestling Championship in Bucharest.
● The capital’s subway cars have been transformed ahead of the European Weightlifting Championships, which will be held for the first time in Armenia on April 15-23 – the handrails now look like dumbbells (pictured).
● The number of fatal accidents in the Armenian capital fell by 26% last year. Such a decline in the investigative department is explained by the tightening of requirements in relation to drivers and pedestrians, who eventually become more disciplined.
● Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan announced his resignation. But he said that despite the resignation, he remains part of the ruling team.
