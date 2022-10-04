"What else is treason?" Azerbaijan discusses video of execution of captured soldiers

Azerbaijan discusses video of execution

Active discussion continues in Azerbaijan about a video circulating on social networks showing the execution of prisoners of war. The country’s military prosecutor’s office is investigating and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this matter. An official representative of the US State Department has also expressed his opinion of the video. Today, Azerbaijan observes the second anniversary of another war crime – the first of four rocket attacks on the city of Ganja which killed dozens of people.

Armenia claims that the video was filmed during the large-scale border battles between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia on September 13-14 and the soldiers of the Armenian Armed Forces were shot.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan issued a statement noting that the video is being carefully studied and the country’s military prosecutor’s office is investigating.

The official representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva commented on the Armenia’s accusation of war crimes.

“The investigation was launched not in response to any appeals”

“Azerbaijan issued an official statement in on the videos posted on social networks and accusations of war crimes made by the Armenian Foreign Ministry against Azerbaijan, and our position was brought to the attention of Armenia.” This was reported by the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva.

She recalled that some time ago the military prosecutor’s office of Azerbaijan made a statement about the start of a comprehensive investigation of videos distributed on social networks.

“I would like to emphasize that this investigation was launched not in response to any calls, but precisely within the framework of Azerbaijan’s invariable serious attitude towards its international obligations.

“As for the calls of some Western states, these people have never made calls to investigate the numerous war crimes that were committed by Armenia in front of the eyes of the world community during the thirty years of occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, nor during the 44-day war in 2020.

“Why are Armenian-made mines ruining the lives of civilians on the territory of Azerbaijan still ignored today? Or is the laying of mines on the territory of another state during peace not considered a war crime? Responsibility for the death of about 250 people, the vast majority of whom are civilians, clearly lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia. However, no one has yet been held accountable in Armenia for the numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since the early 1990s and today.

“If those who appeal to Azerbaijan want to demonstrate an impartial and fair position, they should comprehensively approach the issue, investigate the numerous crimes committed by Armenia to date, and demand that those responsible answer for it before the law. Otherwise this is nothing more than a one-sided statement of Armenian propaganda,” Abdullayeva declared.

Tweet from Ned Price

“The United States is deeply concerned by recent reports of Azerbaijani soldiers executing unarmed Armenian prisoners. We call for a full and impartial investigation. The perpetrators of any atrocities must be held accountable, ” US State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter.

The tweet, with an Azerbaijani translation, was retweeted by the SGA embassy in Baku.

Azərbaycan əsgərlərinin silahsız erməni əsirlərini edam etməsi ilə bağlı son xəbərlər ABŞ-ni dərindən narahat edir. Biz məsələnin tam və qərəzsiz araşdırılmasına çağırırıq. İstənilən vəhşiliyə görə məsuliyyət daşıyanlar cavab verməlidir. https://t.co/bUt9w185Sd — U.S. Embassy Baku (@USEmbassyBaku) October 4, 2022

The incident is being actively discussed ionn the Azerbaijani segment of social networks.

“In relation to the Azerbaijani soldiers who shot the prisoners, a case should also be opened under the article on treason. What kind of betrayal is there?”, — journalist and editor-in-chief of Toplum TV Khadija Ismail wrote on her Facebook page.

But there are social media users who do not share her point of view:

“The psychological state of those soldiers can be understood, everything is not what it seems. And there can be no talk of any betrayal here”; “After what happened in Khojaly, this should not bother anyone,” write other users.

The second anniversary of the rocket attack on a peaceful city

On the night of October 4, 2020, during the days of the second Karabakh war, the densely populated quarters of the second most important city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, were hit by rockets from the Armenian Armed Forces.

In total, the civilian population of Ganja was fired upon with missiles four times; 27 people were killed and over 120 locals were injured.

British Ambassador to Baku Fergus Ould expressed his condolences on this occasion.

“Today marks two years since the first missile attack on Ganja during the 44-day war. We observe the memory of the innocent victims of this tragedy and offer condolences to their loved ones,” the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

