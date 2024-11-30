"We stand with you!" International response to Georgia's protests against halting EU integration

Western countries back protesters in Georgia

Western partner countries of Georgia have issued widespread statements in support of the Georgian people, who are protesting in the tens of thousands against the government’s decision to suspend negotiations for EU membership until 2028.

Members of the European Parliament and foreign ministers from European countries have expressed their solidarity with the Georgian people and voiced concerns over the violent crackdown on the protests.

Massive protests took place in central Tbilisi on November 28 and 29. The latest demonstration, involving tens of thousands of people, was violently dispersed by special forces, who spent nearly four hours clearing protesters from Rustaveli Avenue. After fierce resistance and barricades, the area was finally cleared by 7 a.m. on November 30.

Water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray were repeatedly used against demonstrators. Many were severely beaten.

Journalists were specifically targeted by the special forces, with around 40 reporters and cameramen injured. Three sustained serious injuries. Guram Rogava, a journalist with Formula TV, suffered severe head injuries, including facial and neck fractures. Alexandra Kheshelashvili, a journalist with the online publication “Publica,” had her nose broken. Mariam Gaprindashvili, a reporter for TV-Pirveli, was hospitalized with a head injury after being beaten by special forces while reporting live from the protest. During the crackdown, photojournalist and JAMnews editor Yulia Kalaban also sustained injuries.

Statements of support from Western countries

The U.S. Helsinki Commission, in its statement, referred to the Georgian government as “de facto” and “illegitimate,” urging U.S. leadership to “punish those responsible for suppressing democracy in Georgia.”

“On Thursday, Georgians took to the streets in Tbilisi and across the country to speak out against the Georgian Dream (GD) party’s stated decision to suspend European Union accession. Those peaceful protests were met with extreme violence. We condemn this response in the harshest terms possible.

There is a compelling body of evidence showing that the Georgian Dream government manipulated the country’s October elections to preserve their grip on power and again deny the Georgian people’s unequivocal aspirations for Euro-Atlantic integration. Earlier this week, GD seated a new government amid a full opposition boycott and without presidential sanction, in contravention of Georgia’s constitution. Thus, this de-facto government is illegitimate.

We stand with the Georgian people and call on both the current and incoming administrations to commit to supporting Georgians in their fight to restore democracy and freedom to their country. The U.S. State Department must take steps to punish those responsible for violating Georgians’ right to protest peacefully and elect their leaders.”

The statement is bipartisan, signed by Chairman of the Helsinki Commission, Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, and Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen.

🇬🇪🇺🇸 Chairman @RepJoeWilson and Ranking Member @RepCohen stand with the Georgian people as they protest to save their democracy and European future. pic.twitter.com/g3X5b8XoKO — U.S. Helsinki Commission (@HelsinkiComm) November 29, 2024

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, Robin Dunnigan, issued a special statement regarding the situation.

“The Georgian Prime Minister’s statement that the ruling ‘Georgian Dream’ party does not plan to begin EU membership talks for the next four years is the latest in a series of actions that once again raise doubts about this government’s commitment to a Western-oriented course,” the Ambassador said.

She noted that this government statement was immediately assessed by the Kremlin.

Dunnigan also highlighted, “We have all witnessed the mistreatment of protesters and journalists arrested during the demonstration.”

The Ambassador called on the government to respect the rights of Georgian citizens to peaceful protest and the freedom of the media to report safely:

“I strongly urge ‘Georgian Dream’ to reconsider its actions and return Georgia to the path of European Union integration, Western integration, and democracy, which the clear majority of the Georgian population desires. The government must take steps to improve relations with the Western countries that have supported Georgia for over 30 years,” said the U.S. Ambassador.

The U.S. Helsinki Commission also reacted with a special statement:

“The Georgian people have taken to the streets to peacefully protest for their sovereignty, democracy, and European future, only to be met with violence and repression. They refuse to become a Russian colony. Stand with the Georgian people!” the statement read.

European Parliament member Rasa Juknevičienė wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) page:

“EU_Commission and EUCouncil must swiftly impose personal sanctions on Georgian officials responsible for democratic backsliding, incl. Kobakhidze, Kaladze, Papuashvili, Garibashvili & Ivanishvili. It must be done without delay, as demanded in yesterday’s Europarlament resolution.”

Member of the European Parliament Markéta Gregorová wrote on her X account:

“The Georgian Dream government halted the process of EU accession after last week, when we voted in the European Parliament to declare the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26 illegitimate. Citizens peacefully took to the streets, including President [Salome Zurabishvili], who condemned the violence and urged the police to be loyal to Georgia, not Russia.

The people of Georgia, you are heroes.“

UK Minister for the United States and Europe, Stephen Doughty, wrote on his X page:

“Deeply concerned by reports of excessive use of force by Georgian police against peaceful protesters exercising legitimate democratic rights. Georgian authorities must take immediate steps to de-escalate situation & fully respect rights of peaceful protestors.”

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna stated that Georgia’s ruling party aims to lead the country towards Russia rather than the European Union:

“The decision of Georgia’s ruling party shows that their goal is to control the country through lies and intimidation, ultimately leading it towards Russia instead of the European Union. This decision (to halt the EU accession process) marks the formal conclusion of this policy.

This decision proves that the ruling party has lied to the Georgian people, including its supporters who believed the party’s promises that the country would join the EU on its terms.“

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded to the Georgian government’s decision to suspend EU integration until 2028:

“The MFA is disappointed with the decision of Georgia’s authorities to suspend talks with the EU on opening accession negotiations.

Poland remains committed to supporting Georgian society’s pro-European aspirations and calls on Georgian authorities to avoid violence against peaceful protests.”

Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen expressed disappointment over Georgia’s decision to halt the EU integration process, despite the will of the people:

“We still see the future of the Georgian people in a free and democratic society. I condemn any violent actions against peaceful protesters. Georgia is Europe,” she wrote.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) issued a statement regarding the current events in Georgia.

The statement expressed solidarity with the united opposition parties and President Salome Zourabichvili, condemning the violent actions.

“Peaceful protesters in Georgia are facing the ‘Georgian Dream’ regime, which prefers Putin’s authoritarianism over democracy. The EU cannot remain silent. Liberals stand with the brave citizens of Georgia who are fighting for freedom, justice, and a European future,” wrote ALDE President Svenja Hahn.