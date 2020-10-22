Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 22
Since September 27, 2020, when this escalation began, more than a thousand people have officially died among the military and civilians on both sides. Unofficially, much more.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
Armenian Defense Ministry denies the use of ballistic missiles in the direction of Gabala and Kurdamir
The press secretary of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan writes on his Facebook page that the statement of the Azerbaijani side “is absolute nonsense and cynical lie.”
According to her, no rockets were fired from the territory of Armenia towards Azerbaijan.
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "The territory of Azerbaijan was subjected to rocket fire from the territory of Armenia"
“On the morning of October 22, ballistic missiles from an operational-tactical missile complex were launched from the territory of Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan.
At about 07:00 the enemy fired 3 missiles in the direction of the Siyazan region, and at 09:00 – 2 missiles in the direction of Gabala and 1 missile in the direction of the Kurdamir regions.
The target of the Armenian armed forces was the civilian population and civilian infrastructure.
There are no casualties as a result of rocket fire at the enemy, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Tensions remained at night, now battles continue along the entire front line - ministry of defense of Karabakh
Artillery battles were fought in some sectors of the front at night. The night passed relatively calmly in peaceful settlements.
In the morning, along with local battles along the entire front line, in the central direction, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again attempted sabotage breakthroughs, which were suppressed.
As for peaceful settlements, according to the State Emergency Service, the Azerbaijani side is currently firing artillery fire in the direction of Martuni and surrounding villages.
Fighting continues along the entire front - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 21 and on the night of October 22, hostilities in the Agdera-Aghdam, Fizuli-Jebrail and Zangilan-Gubadli areas of the front continued with varying intensity. The enemy fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijan Army from small arms, mortars and cannons.
Currently, hostilities continue along the entire front. Our troops are in control of the operational situation, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 22
26th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• The ministry of defense of Armenia reported that battles had continued all day long on October 21, both on the northern and southern directions of the frontline (towards the cities of Kelbajar and Mardakert, and near the border with Iran, respectively). The Azerbaijani army had carried out an offensive but was driven back, the ministry said.
• The ministry of defense of Azerbaijan, too, reported continued fighting on the northern direction of the frontline, as well as rocket attacks on the Azerbaijani city of Terter.
• The Azerbaijani army has taken control of 22 more settlements in the Zangilan, Fizuli and Jabrayil regions, the president of Azerbaijan announced.
• Azerbaijan updated its data on civilian casualties: 63 people have been killed, 292 injured.
• “The Karabakh issue has no diplomatic solution at this stage”, Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan said, calling on “everyone to stand up for the motherland with arms in hand, and assist the army with their knowledge and skills”. The speech followed his meetings with the former presidents of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the leaders of largest local parties – which means this is a common stance of all political forces in Armenia and Karabakh.
• Russia’s foreign minister held separate meetings with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow to discuss “the possibility of implementing the previously reached agreements on a ceasefire in the zone of the Karabakh conflict”.
• A motion to recognize Karabakh as an independent state was presented to the US Congress. Its author is Grace Napolitano, Democratic Congressman from California.
