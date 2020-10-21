Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 21
Since September 27, 2020, when this escalation began, more than a thousand people have officially died among the military and civilians on both sides. Unofficially, much more.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
Armenia will impose a temporary ban on the import of goods from Turkey
The ban will be in effect from December 31, 2020 and will remain in effect for six months. The Armenian government adopted this resolution on October 21. The essence of the decision is to stop financial injections into the Turkish state treasury from Armenian sources.
“Restricting the import of Turkish goods, first of all, pursues the goal of security, given the repeatedly confirmed facts that Turkey openly supports military and terrorist actions against Nagorno-Karabakh,” the office of Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigоryan said in a statement.
According to the Ministry of Economy, goods worth $ 268.1 million were delivered from Turkey to Armenia in 2019.
Sergey Lavrov met with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
“In development of the recent telephone contacts of Russian President Vladimir with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on October 20 and 21, separate meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister were held in Moscow Armenia by Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
During the talks, urgent issues related to the implementation of the previously reached agreements on a ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the creation of conditions for its sustainable settlement were discussed, ”the message says.
Initiative to recognize independence of Karabakh submitted to US Congress for first time
Democratic Congresswoman from California Grace Napolitano has presented the bill in the US House of Representatives. She posted the document she submitted on Twitter.
The path forward is one of liberty, which is why I am today calling for official U.S. recognition of the Republic of Artsakh’s independence. pic.twitter.com/Kk4J31XVz5
— Rep.Grace Napolitano (@gracenapolitano) October 20, 2020
“The way forward is the way to freedom, so I call for official recognition of the independence of Artsakh by the United States,” the caption reads.
Grace Napolitano writes that Nagorno-Karabakh was part of Armenia for thousands of years, and now “is an independent Republic, founded on a solid legal basis”:
“But most importantly today, when Azerbaijan and Turkey, their allies from ISIS drop bombs and beat the rockets on the civilian population of Artsakh is that freedom is a matter of respect not only in relation to history or the rule of law. Freedom is the only answer left for the survival of Artsakh. There is no turning back. Artsakh should not return to Azerbaijan.”
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister leaves for Moscow
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Moscow for meetings with the Russian side.
63 people killed, 292 injured - Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office on civilian casualties
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan has updated the data on the number of victims and wounded among the civilian population.
“As a result of shelling by the Armenian armed forces, 63 civilians have been killed and another 292 people were injured,” the ministry said in a statement.
Night was tense, local battles have been going on since morning - Karabakh Ministry of Defense
At night, gunfire and artillery battles continued on some sectors of the front.
In the morning, local battles began in the north and south.
“At dawn, once again violating the agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire, Azerbaijan began shelling the civilian infrastructure of the city of Martakert and surrounding villages,” the statement of the Karabakh military department says.
Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan: "Armenian Armed Forces shelling Terter"
“Starting in the morning, the Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Terter and the territory of the region from artillery installations,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in an urgent message.
Armenian president flies to Brussels, Armenian Foreign Minister to Moscow
During his working visit, President Armen Sargsyan will meet with NATO Secretary General, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as the President of the Council of Europe.
“The President of Armenia intends to discuss with the leaders of European structures issues related to the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh and the open participation of Turkey in it, as well as the facts of shelling by the Azerbaijani side of the border settlements of the Republic of Armenia,” the presidential press service reported.
The Armenian Foreign Minister is in Moscow on a short-term working visit. Other details of Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s visit have not yet been reported.
Fighting continued with varying intensity - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 20 and on the night of October 21, hostilities continued with varying intensity in the Agderin, Fizuli-Jabrayil and Gubadli directions of the front. The enemy fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijani army from small arms, mortars and artillery, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 21
25th day since the beginning of the fighting in Karabakh.
• The Armenian Defense Ministry reported intense fighting in the south near the border with Iran, in the area of the Khudaferin reservoir.
• According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, there were battles in the Agdere-Agdam, Fizuli-Hadrut-Jebrail and Gubadly-Zangelan areas of the front, the Terter and Aghdam regions of Azerbaijan were fired upon.
• The Azerbaijani army took control of 24 more villages and the city of Zangelan in the Karabakh conflict zone, President Ilham Aliyev said.
• Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook page said that during the war, the Karabakh defense army shot down about a dozen Turkish Bayraktar drones and called on other countries to follow Canada’s example and suspend further supplies of parts to Turkey for its production.
• Azerbaijan has provided new data on civilian casualties: 61 people died, 291 were injured.
• The Prime Minister of Armenia held a series of meetings with the former presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, and with representatives of parties that are not represented in parliament and which are tough opposition to the authorities. They discussed “further actions in connection with the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression.”
• “The Armenian people have no right to retreat, in this war the question of the existence of the state is being decided. The settlement is unacceptable without recognition of the independence of Artsakh,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Dashnaktsutyun party after the meeting.
• The Russian Orthodox Church of Azerbaijan protested against the “atrocities of the armed forces of Armenia” called them “terrorist acts” and called on the world community to “punish those responsible.”
• Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharian stated in parliament: “Everything is decided on the battlefield. It is extremely painful to see the reaction of the world community, the UN. […] Armenia is in a state of war, in which Turkey is also involved, which means the threat of a new genocide ”.
• The Ombudsman of Armenia launched an investigation into the use of prohibited types of weapons by Azerbaijan, in particular, cluster bombs. Another topic of the investigation is the propaganda of ethnic cleansing in the Azerbaijani society and the encouragement of terrorist methods of struggle against the population of Armenia and Karabakh.
• The Presidents of Russia and France discussed by phone the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone and the need for new negotiations. Other details of the conversation are unknown.
