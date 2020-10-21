Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 21

Since September 27, 2020, when this escalation began, more than a thousand people have officially died among the military and civilians on both sides. Unofficially, much more.

Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.

An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.