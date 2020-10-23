Karabakh, fighting and negotiations. Hourly updates, video/photo. Oct. 23
Since September 27, 2020, when this escalation began, more than a thousand people have officially died among the military and civilians on both sides. Unofficially, much more.
Both sides have reported huge losses of equipment from the other side and accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
An armistice was signed twice – on October 10 and 18, but both times it was immediately violated. The parties accuse each other of non-compliance with the truce.
-
Since the night, peaceful settlements have been shelled, since the morning there are battles in all directions of the front - a message from Karabakh
At night at the front, the usual tension was maintained, and artillery battles were fought in some sectors. According to the Ministry of Defense of Karabakh, “the operation to detect and destroy enemy sabotage groups, consisting of hired terrorists, continues.”
The statement of the Ministry of Defense also says that yesterday evening, “once again grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the enemy forces fired at Askeran, and in the middle of the night they again struck Martuni.”
The town of Martuni, the village of Karmir Shuka and a number of neighboring villages of Karabakh are still under fire from the Azerbaijani armed forces.
The State Service for Emergency Situations of Karabakh reports that the Smerch and Grad multiple launch rocket systems are used to fire at civilians. As a result of a rocket attack in Martakert, two apartments in a residential building burned down. Rescuers managed to extinguish the fire, preventing its spread, there are no casualties.
-
Today US Secretary of State to meet with Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet separately with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia this afternoon.
A meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled for 17.30 (15:30 CET), with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at 18:30 (16:30 CET).
-
Fighting continues along the entire length of the front - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“During the day on October 22 and on the night of October 23, hostilities in the Aghderin, Fizuli-Hadrut-Jebrail and Gubadli directions of the front continued with varying intensity. The enemy fired at the defensive positions of the Azerbaijani army from small arms, mortars and cannons.
Currently, fighting continues along the entire length of the front, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
-
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 23
27th day since beginning of fighting in Karabakh.
• The President of Russia expressed his position on the conflict: “We have special ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan”; “Our positions [with Turkey] do not coincide, because we believe that it is necessary to resolve controversial issues not with the help of weapons, but at the negotiating table.”
• “Nearly 5,000 deaths in total on both sides” – Putin on the Karabakh war
• The Azerbaijani army already controls the entire border with Iran, the President of Azerbaijan said. The Armenian Ministry of Defense categorically denied this and stated that intense fighting was taking place along the entire border.
• The Prime Minister of Armenia explained what his statement about the impossibility of a diplomatic solution to the Karabakh issue means. He called the status of Nagorno-Karabakh a fundamental issue for Armenia and said that Armenia is ready for a compromise and that Azerbaijan is not.
• The President of Azerbaijan in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Nikkei commented on his position: “All regions of Azerbaijan should be liberated, the main thing in the negotiations is to determine when this will happen”, “The Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh may be offered cultural autonomy.”
• Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian military tried to launch a missile strike on the Oguz-Gabala-Baku water pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the Absheron Peninsula and is of strategic importance.
• Baku accused Armenia of firing rockets at Azerbaijan from its territory, the Armenian Defense Ministry categorically denied.
• Women and children from Karabakh held a protest action near the US Embassy in Yerevan, they demanded to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and stop the war.
-
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 22, 2020