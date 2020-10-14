Georgian MFA: civilian flights to Armenia, Azerbaijan not carrying military cargo

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia denies rumors of military cargo transiting through Georgia to Azerbaijan and Armenia via civilian flights.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia explained further:

“Georgia has stopped transit of military loads on land as well as in the air in the direction of both Azerbaijan and Armenia. That’s why we want to state once again that military transits do not take place through the territory of Georgia. According to the documents we have, flights via Georgian air space have a solely humanitarian and civil character”, said Darsalia.

Deputy Minister added that Georgia continues to fulfill its international obligations in the field of humanitarian and civil, including commercial, shipments.

Information that Georgia is allowing through military shipments are false, asserts official Tbilisi:

“Information manipulation is becoming more frequent in the media. Each carrier and shipment owner must fully comply with the norms of international law and not misuse humanitarian corridors. If there is a violation and there is valid proof, Georgia will react accordingly”, said Lasha Darsalia.

He said that violators would be called to account based on the international law, including the obligations towards the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).