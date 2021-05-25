ENGLISH arrow icon
Vox-pop: Who wants to get vaccinated in Abkhazia?

Who can get a vaccine in Abkhazia and which one?

A week has passed since Abkhazia launched its Covid-19 vaccination program using the Russian Sputnik V, but there are still very few of those who wish to register to get the jab, despite a noticeable increase in the number of confirmed cases.

JAMnews asked those who did decide to get vaccinated why they decided to go through with it, and which vaccine would they prefer.

As per the official data, in Abkhazia, with a population of approximately 250,000 people, a total of 15,025 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by May 25. A total of 232 people have died and 13 990 have recovered. In recent weeks, the number of confirmed cases stood at approximately 40 per day, which is more than twice as high as in March. All hospitals in Abkhazia are overcrowded with patients with confirmed Covid-19.

Experts say talk about the growing risk of a new wave of pandemic amidst the approaching tourist season. Russia opened the border with Abkhazia on August 1, 2021, therefore, the main flow of tourists will be coming from there, since Russian tourists will not be required to present vaccine certificates or undergo testing upon entering Abkhazia.

A record-high number of tourists have entered Abkhazia in May, leaving resorts, hotels, and the private sector 80-100%.

An even greater flow of Russian tourists is expected in the summer, and, consequently, medical officials are expecting an increase in the Covid-19 cases. Should this prognosis come true, the local healthcare system, which is already at its breaking point, will not be able to cope.

