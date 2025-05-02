GYLA: “Use of chemical agents against protesters was unlawful and dangerous”

Use of chemical agents at protests in Georgia

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, Chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, the use of chemical agents by Georgian Dream against peaceful demonstrators in November–December 2024 was unlawful and posed a serious threat to public health.

What did Nona Kurdovanidze say?

“One of the issues we want to highlight today is the chemical substance that was sometimes mixed with tear gas and water in water cannons, making its effects even more intense. We tried to gather more information about it.

From the very first days of its use, those affected began reporting the consequences of exposure. In particular, there were health complaints related to inhalation of the substance or its traces. We wanted to understand exactly what agents were being used. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was obliged to disclose this information, but it still hasn’t, despite our attempts to contact them.

We also approached the Ministry of Health to ask whether they had any information about the substances used, and whether they had requested data from the Interior Ministry in order to treat the injured accordingly.

Unfortunately, the Health Ministry replied that they do not have such information and did not consider it necessary to request it. This is a troubling response, especially given that during the dispersal of protests, healthcare professionals said this information was crucial for properly planning medical treatment.”

