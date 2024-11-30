fbpx
US suspends strategic partnership with Georgia

The United States has suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia, according to a statement by U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, officially released on Nov. 30. The decision was made due to recent anti-democratic actions by Georgia’s government, which have violated key provisions of the bilateral partnership.

According to a source from Formula TV, on Nov. 30, Georgian Ambassador to the U.S. David Zalkaliani and Deputy Foreign Minister Teimuraz Jandzhalia both resigned almost simultaneously.

What is stated in the White House statement?

“The decision by Georgian Dream to suspend Georgia’s EU accession process goes against the promise to the Georgian people enshrined in their constitution to pursue full integration into the European Union and NATO.  By suspending Georgia’s EU accession process, Georgian Dream has rejected the opportunity for closer ties with Europe and made Georgia more vulnerable to the Kremlin.

The Georgian people overwhelmingly support integration with Europe.  The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest.  We call on all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful.

Georgian Dream’s various anti-democratic actions have violated the core tenets of our U.S.-Georgia Strategic Partnership, which was based on shared values and commitments to democracy, rule of law, civil society, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, and anti-corruption efforts.  As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism.

We reiterate our call to the Georgian government to return to its Euro-Atlantic path, transparently investigate all parliamentary election irregularities, and repeal anti-democratic laws that limit freedoms of assembly and expression.”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a press conference in Tbilisi on Nov. 28 that he could not allow “anyone to use Georgia’s EU accession as a tool for blackmail.” He explained that this was the reason for the decision to postpone discussions on opening EU membership negotiations until 2028.

Kobakhidze also stated that “European politicians and bureaucrats are using the grants and loans they provide as a tool of blackmail against Georgia.”

