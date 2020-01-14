US imposes sanctions against Moldovan oligarch

Former Moldovan informal ruler accused of corruption and money laundering

The US State Department has imposed sanctions against the Moldovan oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc.

He will be denied an American visa due to his involvement in corruption and the undermining of democratic institutions in Moldova.

“This decision clearly demonstrates that the United States does not tolerate corruption and supports the people of Moldova in the fight against it. The Department of State will continue to use these measures to encourage prosecution of corrupt officials in this region and around the world”, Secretary of State USA Mike Pompeo tweeted.

Secretary of State Pompeo says Plahotniuc, holding a public office, “was involved in corrupt actions that undermined the rule of law and jeopardized the independence of democratic institutions in Moldova.”

Moldovan Ziarul de Garda says that in addition to Plahotniuc himself, his wife Oksana Kildescu, the adult son Timothy Plahotniuc and their minor child have fallen under sanctions.