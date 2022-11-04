fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

US Embassy urges Azerbaijani government to respect rights of citizens

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijani government urged to respect rights of citizens

The government of Baku has once again denied the opposition Popular Front Party permission to hold a protest in front of the city administration building on November 11. Last time over 100 protesters were arrested at a similar protest. “We call on the government to respect the rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful assembly,” a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Azerbaijan said.

The Baku government considered the protest by the opposition Popular Front Party (PFPA) “inappropriate”.

The PFPA appealed to the mayor’s office with an appeal about the intention to hold a protest. It was planned to voice demands to ensure freedom of assembly, release political prisoners, hold free elections and democratic reforms, and open the land borders of Azerbaijan. Vahid Maharramli, a member of the PFPA leadership, informed Turan of this.

Arrest of protesters at a protest on October 24, 2022, Baku. Photo: Fargana Novruzova.

In a response letter from government of Baku, it was noted that the proposed location of the protest is located near “heavy traffic”, a metro station and schools. “An opposition protest can lead to serious difficulties for the free movement and security of citizens,” the mayor’s office noted.

The opposition deemed the answer unlawful and intends to hold the rally anyway.

“According to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, freedom of assembly is a fundamental right. It cannot be limited. If the city authorities consider it unacceptable to hold a rally at the proposed location, they must offer alternative options. However, this was not done. Therefore, using constitutional right, we will hold the protest as planned, on November 11,” Maharramli said.

Article 49 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
Freedom of assembly
I. Everyone has freedom of assembly.
II. Everyone has the right, having notified the relevant state authorities in advance, to peacefully and without weapons gather together with others, hold meetings, rallies, demonstrations, street processions and picketing.

On Oct 24 the PFPA made an attempt to hold a rally with similar demands in front of the city administration building. The police severely suppressed the action, detaining over 100 protesters.

Appeal from the US Embassy in Baku

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern about obstacles to peaceful assemblies.

“We remain concerned about pressure on citizens exercising their constitutional rights in Azerbaijan. We call on the government to respect the rights of its citizens, including the right to peaceful assembly,” Alice Spencely, spokeswoman for the US Embassy in Baku, said in answer to a query from Turan.

Azerbaijani government urged to respect the rights of citizens

Most read

1

Scandalous statements by Lukashenko. Opinion from Yerevan

2

Expected failure - comments from Baku in wake of Sochi meeting

3

"Stepanakert should prepare for negotiations with Baku" - comment from Yerevan

4

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

5

Fourth meeting with Putin: did Aliyev and Pashinyan hold their ground?

6

Azerbaijan as an external enemy of the Iranian regime - analyst from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews