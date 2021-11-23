US Ambassador to Azerbaijan: American companies are ready to invest via open tenders

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan discussed American investment, security issues

The United States continues to support efforts of returning internally displaced persons to their homes. This includes clearing landmines, agriculture development projects, etc. US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger said at a briefing on November 22. He also addressed the reconstruction of the territories returned under the control of Azerbaijan, cooperation with Russia within the framework of the Minsk Group, tensions on the border between Azerbaijan and Iran and other issues.

According to the Turan agency, Litzenberger said that a number of American companies have extensive experience, special machinery and equipment to speed up the clearance process. Currently, negotiations are underway with ANAMA to involve them in the demining process, the ambassador said.

Speaking about the possibility of participation of American companies in economic projects in Azerbaijan, the diplomat noted that US companies possess all types of modern technologies and equipment and they are ready to invest in various sectors, including the restoration of the liberated territories. “They are ready to invest where there are appropriate conditions, and above all, open tenders”, the ambassador said.

The ambassador noted that since 1992 America has allocated 125 million dollars in support of internally displaced persons, and this assistance will continue.

At the briefing, Litzenberger also discussed his country’s relations with Russia and Iran. He noted that the United States is ready for constructive cooperation with Russia on any issue, counting on its goodwill and sincerity, but unfortunately this is not happening.

The United States is concerned about Russia’s military preparations against Ukraine, which only increases tensions in the region, and does not help stabilize the situation, he said.

“There is one area where the US and Russia are successfully cooperating – the OSCE Minsk Group. We managed to organize two meetings of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia and efforts in this direction continue”, he said.

Commenting on the tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and is “very concerned about the situation along the border”. However, “the tension subsided” and Iran made a number of steps towards the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

“We are interested in maintaining stability on the borders of Azerbaijan, but with concern we observe a sharp increase in drug traffic across the border. We are glad that this year, customs and border guards of Azerbaijan seized twice as many drugs as in the previous year. I am very glad that this was done thanks to the equipment provided by the United States”, the ambassador emphasized.

Within the framework of the long-term program, Azerbaijan has been provided with appropriate scanners, X-ray machines and other equipment. They are used not only on land borders, but also in the Caspian to protect marine infrastructure and oil platforms. This equipment allows Azerbaijan to protect its coast and its sea borders, the diplomat emphasized.